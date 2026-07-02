Việt Nam, Singapore launch cross-border QR payment service

HÀ NỘI — The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), in partnership with Singapore-based Liquid Group and VietinBank, on Thursday launched a cross-border QR payment service connecting Việt Nam and Singapore.

The service allows users of participating payment applications in Singapore to pay at VietQRGlobal acceptance points across Việt Nam using QR codes. Transactions are processed in real time with automatic currency conversion between Singapore dollars and Vietnamese đồng, enabling visitors to make cashless payments at shops, restaurants, hotels and tourist destinations nationwide.

The launch comes as Việt Nam and Singapore continue to strengthen economic ties following the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, with growing tourism and trade driving demand for seamless digital payment solutions.

Initially, the service is expected to reach around five million users through Liquid Group's partner network in Singapore. For Vietnamese merchants, particularly those in retail, hospitality and tourism, the system provides a simple and cost-effective way to serve international customers while improving operational efficiency.

With Singapore joining the network, NAPAS has now established cross-border QR payment connectivity with six countries, including four ASEAN markets.

NAPAS CEO Nguyễn Quang Minh said: "The launch of the Việt Nam–Singapore cross-border QR payment service marks a significant milestone in NAPAS's journey to expand QR payment connectivity across the region.

"Building on Việt Nam's national retail payment infrastructure and the widely adopted VietQR standard, NAPAS will continue working closely with domestic and international partners to further expand the cross-border payment ecosystem, delivering greater convenience for consumers, travellers and businesses while supporting tourism, trade and the digital economy."

CEO of Liquid Group Jeremy Tan commented: "Through RoamQR, our goal is to make cross-border payments simple, interoperable and trusted, so that travellers can pay overseas using the apps they already know, while merchants can serve international customers without added complexity. This launch is an important step in strengthening digital payment connectivity between Singapore and Việt Nam."

Trần Công Quỳnh Lân, Deputy General Director of VietinBank, said: "As the settlement bank for cross-border QR payments between Việt Nam and Singapore, VietinBank is committed to continuously expanding a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem for our customers.

"We will continue investing in technology infrastructure and expanding the payment acceptance network, contributing to the promotion of tourism, trade and digital economic connectivity between Việt Nam and Singapore."

The partners plan to launch outbound QR payment services from Việt Nam to Singapore later this year, completing a two-way payment ecosystem to better serve businesses and consumers in both countries. — VNS