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Bắc Ninh lychee revenue hits record despite lower harvest

July 02, 2026 - 16:41
Bắc Ninh harvested about 130,000 tonnes of lychees this season, or 101 per cent of its initial target. Harvesting has largely been completed, with only a few remaining areas still picking fruit.

 

Lychee trees at an orchard in Bắc Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Revenue from lychee sales in the northern province of Bắc Ninh exceeded a record VNĐ7.2 trillion (US$275 million) in the 2026 harvest season, despite lower yields caused by unfavorable weather, as higher prices offset reduced production, provincial authorities said.

Bắc Ninh harvested about 130,000 tonnes of lychees this season, or 101 per cent of its initial target, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade. Harvesting has largely been completed, with only a few remaining areas still picking fruit.

About 67.4 per cent of total output was sold in the domestic market, while the remainder was exported. China remained the largest overseas market, importing more than 40,500 tons. Smaller shipments were sent to Japan, Canada, the EU and the US.

The average selling price reached around VNĐ56,000 ($2.14) per kilo, driving total lychee revenue up 191 per cent from a year earlier despite lower production.

Related services, including procurement, transportation, processing, packaging, storage and distribution, generated more than VNĐ1.5 trillion in additional revenue, the department said.

Provincial officials attributed the strong performance to a strategy of improving product quality and value rather than increasing output, supported by expanded market access, trade promotion efforts and compliance with stricter standards in domestic and export markets. They said the higher prices enabled growers to achieve record incomes despite a smaller harvest. — VNS

lychee record revenue lower harvest Bac Ninh

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