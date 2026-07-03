Thái Nguyên breaks ground on Yên Bình digital technology park

THÁI NGUYÊN — Construction of the Yên Bình Concentrated Digital Technology Park officially began in Thái Nguyên Province on Thursday, marking a major step in the northern locality's ambition to develop a technology-driven economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 200ha project, which has a total investment of more than VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$133 million).

Located about five kilometres from the Hà Nội–Thái Nguyên Expressway, adjacent to the capital region's Ring Road 5 and around 45 kilometres from Nội Bài International Airport, the park is planned as an integrated digital and urban technology complex.

The project will focus on five priority sectors, including digital graphics, software and artificial intelligence (AI), industrial automation and robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, Internet of Things and semiconductor devices. It is also expected to serve as a national centre for digital technology research, development and training, with construction scheduled to continue until at least the third quarter of 2028.

Once operational, the park aims to attract more than 100 domestic and foreign technology companies, create tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs and raise the digital industries' contribution to the provincial economy.

Addressing the ceremony, Dũng said the project aligns with the Politburo's Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, which identifies these sectors as key drivers of the country's long-term development.

He said the development of concentrated digital technology parks, high-tech zones and innovation centres would strengthen Việt Nam's competitiveness and enhance its position in global value chains.

The deputy PM also highlighted Thái Nguyên's advantages, including its location within the capital region, improving transport infrastructure, an increasingly attractive investment environment and a strong talent pipeline from local universities and colleges. He said the province is regarded as the country's third-largest higher education hub.

Dũng called on the province to continue removing implementation bottlenecks while investing in digital, transport and social infrastructure to support long-term growth.

He also urged ministries and agencies to help develop the province's digital technology ecosystem and high-quality workforce, while asking the investor to ensure construction quality, safety and environmental protection.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Thái Nguyên People's Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn described the project as more than an infrastructure investment.

For Thái Nguyên Province, the Yên Bình park is also a strategic step to transform its growth model from one based on land, labour and geographical advantages to one driven by knowledge, technology, data, skilled workers and innovation capacity, he said.

He also reaffirmed the province's support for investors.

"Thái Nguyên Province is committed to working with investors and creating the most favourable conditions for the project to be implemented successfully," Tuấn said. — BIZHUB/VNS