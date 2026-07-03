Vinamilk's record haul at global dairy awards highlights consumer-focused innovation

HÀ NỘI — For decades, Việt Nam was not considered a natural contender in the global dairy industry. When Vinamilk was established in 1976, leading dairy companies in Europe and North America had already built centuries of expertise, leaving little room for Vietnamese brands on the international stage.

That perception is beginning to change.

Vinamilk emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 World Dairy Innovation Awards, held alongside the Global Dairy Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Competing against more than 30 brands from 14 countries shortlisted for the awards, the Vietnamese dairy producer received 17 nominations and won five categories – the highest number of awards earned by a single company in the event's nearly 20-year history.

Richard Hall, chairman of the Global Dairy Congress, described the achievement as "unique" in the history of the awards, saying it reflected Vinamilk's evolution from meeting basic nutritional needs to creating value-added dairy products with global relevance.

The awards recognise innovations that advance the dairy industry through improved functionality, product value and consumer experience.

"The level of innovation demonstrated by this year's entries has been remarkable," said Francesca Hall, events director at FoodBev Media, which organises the awards.

"The winners are redefining the role of dairy by integrating functionality and value into every product while placing consumers' changing needs at the centre of innovation."

Vinamilk Marketing Executive Director Nguyễn Quang Trí said understanding consumers has guided the company's product strategy throughout its 50-year history.

Originally established with the mission of improving children's access to quality nutrition, Vinamilk has gradually expanded its portfolio to provide more specialised products tailored to different consumer groups and life stages.

That approach was recognised across multiple award-winning products.

Its 'Vinamilk 100% Fresh Milk' range won Best Flavoured Dairy Drink, reflecting growing consumer demand for greater variety and more enjoyable drinking experiences without compromising nutritional value.

In children's nutrition, Vinamilk Optimum A2 Pro+ received Best Children's Dairy Product. Inspired by nutrients naturally found in breast milk, the formula combines six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), A2 protein, MFGM and DHA to support children's brain, gut and immune development.

For older consumers, Vinamilk Sure Prevent Gold won Best Life-stage Innovation. Developed for adults aged 50 and above, the product contains 39 nutrients, including high-quality protein and nine essential amino acids, to help maintain health and mobility as people age.

Meanwhile, Vinamilk Gelato Matcha Gotcha secured Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt, outperforming long-established international competitors. Its packaging also won Best Packaging Design after adopting a typography-led concept that departed from conventional ice cream branding.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes not only from industry experts, but also from businesses and professionals across the global dairy sector," Trí said. "It shows that our new products have made a genuine mark through innovation."

The company's success comes as personalised nutrition becomes one of the fastest-growing segments of the global food industry.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global personalised nutrition market was valued at US$15.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $67 billion by 2034, driven by growing health awareness, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Research by McKinsey and Company also suggests that companies leading in personalisation can increase revenues by 5-15 per cent, with gains reaching as much as 40 per cent among high-growth businesses.

Against that backdrop, Vinamilk's performance at one of the dairy industry's most prestigious competitions reflects more than product innovation. It also demonstrates how a deep understanding of local consumers can become a competitive advantage, enabling Vietnamese companies to narrow the gap with global industry leaders and increasingly compete on the international stage. — VNS