Việt Nam defines coffee value, brand, culture in Singapore

SINGAPORE — The Vietnam Coffee Festival 2026 opened at the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on June 26, bringing together producers, importers, distributors and industry associations from both nations, including the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association and the Singapore Coffee Association.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, the event aimed to help Vietnamese coffee companies connect directly with importers, distribution networks and partners in Singapore and globally.

In his address, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh spotlighted Việt Nam's expanding coffee industry and Singapore's important role in the global coffee supply chain. He called for closer bilateral trade cooperation and pledged that the embassy and trade office will continue accompanying Vietnamese firms in their journey to integrate deeply into the world.

“Vietnamese coffee companies can go global by proactively building brand value and showcasing the unique character, quality and added value of their products”, Anh said.

The event’s headline moment came with the signing of memorandum of understanding between TNI King Coffee and the International Business Federation (IBF), signaling broader collaboration between the two sides in particular and between Việt Nam and Singapore in general.

Lê Hoàng Diệp Thảo, founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee and chairwoman of the Global Coffee Alliance (GCA), said her company set up its Singapore office 18 years ago as the city functions as a global trading hub. The new partnership, she added, fits into a wider strategy to elevate Việt Nam’s standing in the global coffee industry by showcasing the country’s long growing tradition and distinctive coffee culture.

The collaboration was on full display during the festival through a live culinary show. Chef Pung Lu Tin unveiled a new creation “Vietnam Coffee Pork Chop” while guests watched coffee brewing demonstrations, coffee painting and sampled Vietnamese street food favourites, from bánh mì (baguette) and fresh spring rolls to fried rice, fried chicken and tropical fruits.

Brazilian Ambassador to Singapore Luciano Mazza de Andrade expressed strong admiration for the wide range of Vietnamese coffees and brewing methods. He noted that Việt Nam has significant potential to increase its coffee exports to Singapore and expressed hope that the selection available will expand rapidly. — VNA/VNS