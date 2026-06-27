National property identification system to be launched on July 1: MoC

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is expected to launch a national housing and real estate market information system on July 1 which assigns every property a unique identification code to improve market transparency, strengthen State management and curb speculation, the Ministry of Construction said on June 27.

Speaking at the Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2026 organised by the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) in Cần Thơ, Hoàng Thu Hằng, deputy director of the ministry's Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management, said that the real estate market is shifting away from speculative investment towards development driven by genuine housing demand, with greater emphasis on the efficient use and operation of real estate assets.

Hằng said that the ministry would continue to improve the policy framework to restructure the supply with priority on developing commercial, social housing and rental housing to meet the market demand.

With the housing and real estate market information system, each property will receive a permanent identification code that will remain attached to the asset throughout its lifecycle, from project development and legal approval to ownership transfers and market transactions.

"The identification code will serve as a unique identity for each property and enable authorities to track its complete legal status and transaction history," Hằng said.

She said the new platform would provide an official source of housing and market data for homebuyers, businesses and developers. It will include information on legal status, transaction activity and market prices to help investors and buyers make decisions while improving transparency and reducing speculative trading and price manipulation.

Economist Võ Trí Thành, director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy, the real estate market is entering new development circle which would be supported by three main drivers, including administrative restructuring linked to new planning, continued institutional reforms and changing attitudes among regulators, businesses and investors.

He said major investments in strategic infrastructure, including expressways, railways, seaports, logistics networks, international financial centres and free trade zones, would create new growth opportunities for the property market in the coming years.

Trần Văn Bình, secretary-general of VARS, said Việt Nam's property market was entering a new stage of development characterised by higher standards of transparency, professionalism and technology adoption.

Transparency not only protects buyers but also enhances developers' credibility and supports the sustainable development of the real estate market, he said. — VNS