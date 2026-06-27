Đắk Lắk unveils new master plan, seeks over US$38 billion in investment

HÀ NỘI — Đắk Lắk Province unveiled its revised master plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050 at a ceremony held in Tuy Hoà Ward on June 27 alongside an investment promotion programme seeking more than VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$38 billion) in registered investment for 257 projects.

The conference was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, head of the Central Policy and Strategy Committee, and more than 1,000 delegates.

At the event, the provincial People’s Commmittee granted approval decisions for 25 projects with a total registered capital of more than VNĐ40.29 trillion, while also signing memoranda of understanding with 78 investors for potential projects worth over VNĐ1 quadrillion across industry, energy, infrastructure, urban development, high-tech agriculture and logistics.

Major projects included the Sêrêpốk 3 floating solar power plant worth VNĐ7.6 trillion, Hòa Xuân Tây Industrial Park worth VNĐ4.7 trillion, Thuận Phong Đắk Lắk wind power project worth VNĐ3.8 trillion and Hòa Xuân Đông Industrial Park worth VNĐ3.8 trillion. The projects also cover social housing, agricultural processing, livestock farming and technical infrastructure.

The proposed investment includes shopping and supermarket developments with Central Retail Việt Nam, wind and solar farms, AI data centres powered by renewable energy, expressways, seaports, logistics hubs, industrial zones, deep-processing industries, high-tech agriculture, healthcare, modern retail and high-end tourism projects.

Praising the province’s efforts in completing its revised master plan, saying it marks an important milestone for its next stage of development, Deputy PM Giang urged Đắk Lắk to continue improving its investment climate, strengthen transparency and resolve business bottlenecks.

The Deputy PM said the province should leverage its advantages to create new growth drivers and improve productivity, competitiveness and sustainable development to increasingly contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

The revised plan positions Đắk Lắk as a growth pole for the south-central and Central Highlands regions, with a development strategy focused on green growth, modernisation and long-term sustainability.

The province is developed following a model of three development zones, three economic corridors and two key growth poles, in which Buôn Ma Thuột remains the regional hub, while the eastern area is expected to emerge as a new industrial, logistics and maritime centre, driven by green economy, circular economy, innovation and digital transformation.

The province identified science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and the marine economy as new growth drivers.

Đắk Lắk targets average GRDP growth of at least 11 per cent per year during 2026-30, with per capita income expected to exceed VNĐ153 million by 2030.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đỗ Hữu Huy said that the revised master plan not only reshapes the development space but also provides a legal and strategic framework to mobilise investment capital and unlock local potential after administrative restructuring.

He stressed that effective implementation is key, saying growth targets can only be achieved with close coordination between authorities, businesses, investors and residents.

He said the province prioritises investment sectors including high-tech agriculture and deep processing, manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure.

The province pledged to continue to speed up administrative reform, improve the business climate with citizens and enterprises placed at the centre of policymaking, he said.

"Đắk Lắk will make every effort to shorten investment preparation procedures and create the most favourable conditions for projects to become operational as quickly as possible," Huy said.

He said with an area of more than 18,000sq.km and a population exceeding 3.3 million, Đắk Lắk is no longer confined to its traditional role as the centre of the Central Highlands but is emerging as a strategic gateway linking the Central Highlands with the South Central Coast. — VNS