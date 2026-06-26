Việt Nam encourages US firms to expand investment in high-tech sectors: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes and encourages US enterprises to expand their investment in high-tech industries and other sectors with high added value, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng said while receiving Jeff Place, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Coherent Corp in Hà Nội on June 26.

Dũng praised Coherent’s contributions to Việt Nam’s high-tech industries over the past two decades, particularly in the production of optical components, semiconductor materials, precision optical glass and laser solutions serving global supply chains.

He noted that Việt Nan aims to achieve double-digit economic growth during the 2026-30 period, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation identified as key drivers of growth.

To realise this goal, the country is prioritising foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with advanced technologies, strong research and development (R&D) capabilities, close linkages with domestic enterprises, and commitments to workforce development and participation in global value chains.

Regarding the semiconductor sector, Dũng said Việt Namm is promoting the development of a comprehensive ecosystem, gradually expanding its role in chip design, packaging, testing, materials production and equipment manufacturing, while focusing on high-quality human resources and attracting strategic investors.

At the same time, the country is working to establish semiconductor, electronics and high-tech industrial ecosystems in localities with strong infrastructure, logistics networks, skilled labour and supply-chain connectivity.

It also seeks to strengthen supporting industries, enhance the supply of materials and components, and increase localisation rates within high-tech value chains, he said.

The Deputy PM added that Việt Nam encourages the development of data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure using advanced, energy-efficient technologies while ensuring cybersecurity and data protection.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam highly values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, noting that cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, the semiconductor industry and digital transformation holds strategic significance and delivers tangible benefits to both countries.

For his part, Place said Coherent has operated in Việt Namm for about 25 years and has developed manufacturing facilities that rank among the corporation’s best globally.

He affirmed the corporation’s commitment to expanding investment, supporting workforce training and contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Highlighting Coherent’s ability to manage the entire supply chain, from raw materials and manufacturing equipment to complete systems and products, Place said the corporation aims to build a mutually beneficial and sustainable ecosystem in partnership with Việt Nam.

He added that Coherent is cooperating with Vietnamese universities in both talent development and research into emerging technologies to promote innovation and strengthen the semiconductor industry.

Expressing his confidence in Việt Nam’s investment environment, Place said the corporation is pursuing a long-term development strategy in the country and hopes to help position Việt Nam as a key link in the global semiconductor supply chain. — VNA/VNS