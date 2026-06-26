Việt Nam updates preparations for negotiations to join Information Technology Agreement expansion

GENEVA — Việt Nam has updated progress on its preparations for negotiations to join the expansion of the Information Technology Agreement (ITA2) at a recent formal meeting of the Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products (ITA Committee) held at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva.

Addressing the meeting, Phạm Quang Huy, minister counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam in Geneva, briefed participants on developments since the country officially announced its intention to join ITA2 at the committee’s informal committee meeting on April 15.

He said that in July, the WTO Secretariat will provide technical assistance to relevant Vietnamese ministries and agencies in preparing the country’s schedule of commitments for accession to the agreement.

Earlier, Việt Nam had submitted official communications to the WTO Director-General and relevant WTO bodies requesting the launch of ITA2 accession negotiations.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese representative reaffirmed the country’s appreciation of ITA2’s role in promoting the liberalisation of trade in information technology products, helping reduce costs, improve access to technology, and foster global innovation.

Over the years, Việt Nam has actively integrated into the global economy and achieved significant progress in the information technology sector, emerging as an important regional hub for electronics and high-tech manufacturing and exports.

Recognising the benefits of deeper participation in international cooperation frameworks in this field, Việt Nam has decided to begin negotiations to join ITA2. The move reflects the country’s proactive approach to international economic integration and its commitment to making responsible and constructive contributions to the WTO’s rules-based multilateral trading system.

Members including the US, the EU, China, Japan, the UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Switzerland welcomed Việt Nam’s decision and commended the progress achieved since April.

They described Việt Nam as a key partner in global IT supply chains and pledged their support for the upcoming negotiations.

Huy affirmed that Việt Nam will engage in the negotiation process in a constructive, responsible and cooperative manner and maintain close consultations with members in the period ahead. — VNA/VNS