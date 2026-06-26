Belgian businessman appointed Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Antwerp

BRUSSELS — The Embassy of Việt Nam in Belgium held a ceremony on June 25 to present the decision appointing Philip Yvonne J. Van Gestel, a Belgian entrepreneur active in the fields of business and maritime services, as Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Antwerp.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyễn Văn Thảo expressed confidence that with his understanding of and close ties with Việt Nam, Van Gestel will make meaningful contributions to advancing Việt Nam-Belgium relations, supporting economic and trade connectivity as well as the protection of Vietnamese citizens in the region.

The appointment is expected to strengthen Việt Nam’s consular representation network in Belgium, a country that plays an important role within the European Union (EU). Antwerp, in particular, is regarded as one of Europe’s leading logistics hubs and serves as an important economic gateway linking Việt Nam and Europe.

For his part, Van Gestel said he has maintained more than three decades of cooperation and engagement with Việt Nam in trade and maritime transport. He spoke positively about the Southeast Asian country’s economic development and its increasingly important position in global supply chains, describing Việt Nam as a gateway to Asia with considerable potential for cooperation, particularly in logistics and trade.

He also highlighted the significance of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and noted that it is expected to continue creating new opportunities for investment and cooperation in the time ahead.

The Honorary Consul's appointment carries a three-year term and covers the Flanders region – Belgium’s most dynamic economic area and home to the Port of Antwerp, Europe’s second-largest seaport.

Van Gestel has extensive experience in logistics, maritime transport, maritime law and corporate governance. He has held various roles within business and port-related organisations in Antwerp and previously served in the Belgian Navy. — VNA/VNS