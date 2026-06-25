Cần Thơ seeks to expand industrial, trade cooperation with Chinese partners

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ hopes to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners in industry, trade, science and technology, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Lê Quang Tùng said during a meeting with a delegation led by Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei on June 25.

Tùng said the city is revising its development master plan to align with emerging growth trends, with a focus on expanding trade and services, increasing the export value of its key products, and promoting industrial development alongside high-tech agriculture.

As the economic hub of the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ is also prioritising the development of a highly skilled workforce to meet investors' demands. At the same time, the city aims to become the region's centre for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Alongside implementing its development plan, Cần Thơ is reviewing suitable projects for investment approval and identifying priority sectors for each stage of development to provide greater certainty for investors. The city is committed to creating favourable conditions for businesses and offering timely support throughout the investment process.

Tùng said Cần Thơ plans to organise trade promotion programmes to foster exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises and help them expand market opportunities. He also called on the ambassador to serve as a bridge for stronger cooperation in industry, trade, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and human resource development, while promoting cultural exchanges, people-to-people ties and tourism cooperation.

He expressed his pleasure at visiting Cần Thơ and thanked the city's leaders for fostering an open and welcoming environment for the local Chinese community to live, study, work and contribute to the city's development.

He said Cần Thơ possesses strong advantages as the centre of the Mekong Delta and has excellent prospects for growth, particularly in industry, agriculture, trade, science and technology, and digital transformation. The ambassador pledged support for organising trade and investment promotion programmes between Cần Thơ and Chinese partners.

To facilitate agricultural trade, the Chinese side will appoint a representative unit to work with city authorities to identify solutions for accelerating market access for Cần Thơ's farm produce in China.

In the first five months of 2026, Cần Thơ exported goods worth US$12.7 million to China, mainly rice, seafood, agricultural products, processed farm produce and garments. Its imports from China reached $28.6 million, consisting primarily of veterinary medicines, fertilisers, chemicals and fabrics.

The city is currently home to 35 Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a combined registered capital of about $1.19 billion. — VNA/VNS