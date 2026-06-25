Việt Nam, US sign MoU for real-time customs data exchange

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the United States (US) on June 26 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange customs data electronically in real time in a move to facilitate bilateral trade, strengthen supply chain security and combat customs frauds amid rapidly increasing trade flows between the two countries.

The MoU was signed in Brussels by Vietnam Customs Director Nguyễn Văn Thọ and Commissioner for US Customs and Border Protection Rodney Scott on the sidelines of the 147th and 148th sessions of the World Customs Organization (WCO) council.

Under the agreement, the two sides plan to share electronic cargo manifest data in real time, or as quickly as possible, to support risk management and detect violations, including trade fraud, counterfeit goods, smuggling, origin fraud and tax evasion.

The initiative marks a new step in cooperation between the two countries to facilitate trade amid the global trend towards data-driven customs management and digitalisation. This is also in line with recommendations from the WCO to improve trade facilitation while safeguarding international supply chains.

The data-sharing mechanism would enhance the ability of both sides to verify shipment information, cross-check import-export records and identify attempts to circumvent trade defence measures such as illegal transshipment or origin frauds.

The mechanism is also expected to streamline customs clearance procedures for compliant businesses and reduce inspection-related delays at border checkpoints while improving the competitiveness of exports from both countries.

The Vietnam Customs said that the agreement demonstrated Việt Nam’s commitment to addressing concerns shared by both sides, particularly those related to origin fraud and tax avoidance, while enhancing transparency and the effectiveness of customs administration.

The MoU opens a new phase of practical cooperation between the two sides at a time when trade between Việt Nam and the US continues to expand rapidly following the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The US is currently Việt Nam’s largest export market, while Việt Nam is the seventh-largest trading partner of the US globally.

Official statistics showed that two-way trade reached US$172.3 billion in 2025, with Việt Nam's exports rising 28.2 per cent year-on-year to $153.1 billion and imports from the US increasing 27.7 per cent to $19.2 billion.

From January 1 to June 18, the bilateral trade totalled $89.58 billion, up 23.1 per cent over the same period last year. Exports rose 22.4 per cent to $79.09 billion, while imports climbed 28.3 per cent to $10.49 billion. — VNA/VNS