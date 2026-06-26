Đắk Lắk launches three manufacturing projects worth US$30 million

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk Province has broken ground on three new industrial projects at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park with a combined investment of nearly VNĐ790 billion (US$30.2 million).

The projects are the Agrilong–Green World Fertiliser Plant, the Bá Hải Canned Food Processing Plant, and the Kotinochi Phú Yên Semi-Trailer and Spare Parts Manufacturing Plant. The investors are Hoang Long Vina JSC, Ba Hai JSC, and Kotinochi JSC, respectively.

Spanning more than nine hectares, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting the development of Đắk Lắk’s industrial and processing sectors.

The Kotinochi Phú Yên plant is the largest of the three, with an investment of more than VNĐ357 billion and a designed capacity of around 2,300 units per year for both domestic and export markets.

The Agrilong–Green World fertiliser plant has an investment of over VNĐ260 billion and an annual production capacity of 150,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Bá Hải canned food processing plant will receive more than VNĐ172 billion in investment and is designed to process 12,000 tonnes of seafood products annually.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Trương Công Thái, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the projects aligned with the province’s strategy to develop processing, manufacturing and supporting industries under the Đắk Lắk Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050.

Once operational, the projects are expected to strengthen industrial supply chains at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park, support the development of engineering, logistics, agricultural processing and seafood export industries, and increase the added value of local products.

The launch of the projects reflects growing investor confidence in Đắk Lắk’s business environment and the province’s commitment to turning its development plans into reality.

The province has earmarked its eastern region, anchored by the South Phú Yên Economic Zone, as a future centre for industry, ports, logistics, energy and marine-based industries.

Together with strategic projects such as Bãi Gốc Port, Hòa Tâm Industrial Park and Phú Yên High-Tech Industrial Park, the new developments at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park are expected to support the formation of a diversified industrial ecosystem and strengthen the South Phú Yên Economic Zone’s role as a key growth driver for eastern Đắk Lắk. — VNS