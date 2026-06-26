Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Đắk Lắk launches three manufacturing projects worth US$30 million

June 26, 2026 - 08:57
Spanning more than nine hectares, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting the development of Đắk Lắk’s industrial and processing sectors.
Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. — Photo dantocmiennui.baotintuc.vn

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk Province has broken ground on three new industrial projects at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park with a combined investment of nearly VNĐ790 billion (US$30.2 million).

The projects are the Agrilong–Green World Fertiliser Plant, the Bá Hải Canned Food Processing Plant, and the Kotinochi Phú Yên Semi-Trailer and Spare Parts Manufacturing Plant. The investors are Hoang Long Vina JSC, Ba Hai JSC, and Kotinochi JSC, respectively.

Spanning more than nine hectares, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting the development of Đắk Lắk’s industrial and processing sectors.

The Kotinochi Phú Yên plant is the largest of the three, with an investment of more than VNĐ357 billion and a designed capacity of around 2,300 units per year for both domestic and export markets.

The Agrilong–Green World fertiliser plant has an investment of over VNĐ260 billion and an annual production capacity of 150,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Bá Hải canned food processing plant will receive more than VNĐ172 billion in investment and is designed to process 12,000 tonnes of seafood products annually.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Trương Công Thái, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the projects aligned with the province’s strategy to develop processing, manufacturing and supporting industries under the Đắk Lắk Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050.

Once operational, the projects are expected to strengthen industrial supply chains at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park, support the development of engineering, logistics, agricultural processing and seafood export industries, and increase the added value of local products.

The launch of the projects reflects growing investor confidence in Đắk Lắk’s business environment and the province’s commitment to turning its development plans into reality.

The province has earmarked its eastern region, anchored by the South Phú Yên Economic Zone, as a future centre for industry, ports, logistics, energy and marine-based industries.

Together with strategic projects such as Bãi Gốc Port, Hòa Tâm Industrial Park and Phú Yên High-Tech Industrial Park, the new developments at Hòa Hiệp 1 Industrial Park are expected to support the formation of a diversified industrial ecosystem and strengthen the South Phú Yên Economic Zone’s role as a key growth driver for eastern Đắk Lắk. — VNS

Dak Lak industrial park investment

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam, US sign MoU for real-time customs data exchange

Việt Nam and the United States (US) on June 26 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange customs data electronically in real time in a move to facilitate bilateral trade, strengthen supply chain security and combat customs frauds amid rapidly increasing trade flows between the two countries.
Economy

Deputy PM outlines key solutions to boost exports

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc on June 25 outlined seven groups of key solutions aimed at sustaining export growth and supporting Vietnam’s ambition of achieving double-digit economic expansion in the 2026-30 period.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom