Đồng Nai rolls out incentives to attract AI, semiconductor talent

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities in Đồng Nai City are introducing special incentives to attract experts in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and cybersecurity as the centrally administered city accelerates its digital transformation and high technology development agenda.

The city government said the initiative comes amid a shortage of leading specialists in information security, semiconductor technology and other digital fields, which are considered critical to supporting economic growth and the operation of the new two-tier local government system.

According to the municipal People's Committee, developing digital human resources is not only about equipping workers with technological skills but also about transforming mindsets, awareness and working methods throughout the political system.

The city views digital personnel as a core force capable of operating a streamlined, effective and efficient administration.

It stressed that the satisfaction of residents and businesses should be the ultimate measure of the digital capabilities of public officials and civil servants.

To meet future development requirements, Đồng Nai has approved a programme on digital transformation workforce development for the 2026 to 2030 period, with a vision to 2035.

Under the plan, the city will establish special mechanisms to attract and train experts capable of managing shared digital infrastructure and safeguarding cyberspace against emerging threats.

Authorities emphasised that workforce development must strike a balance between promoting innovation and ensuring security.

Alongside enhancing skills related to AI, big data and other advanced technologies, the city will strengthen training in cybersecurity and information security.

Officials said the ability to protect oneself in cyberspace should become an essential skill for every public servant and citizen, helping safeguard digital transformation achievements and maintain social order and security.

Earlier this year, Đồng Nai approved a zoning plan for the Long Thành Concentrated Digital Technology Park, covering more than 119 hectares.

The project is expected to become a major information technology hub, providing infrastructure for digital technology applications and attracting investment in AI, big data, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and semiconductors.

The park will also benefit from its proximity to Long Thành International Airport.

The digital technology park is projected to employ around 10,000 highly skilled workers once fully operational.

At the same time, the city is preparing procedures for a 300 hectare innovation zone in Bình An Commune near Long Thành Airport.

In May, Đồng Nai also approved investor selection for two riverside smart urban area projects in Đại Phước Commune.

The developments cover nearly 2,000 hectares with total planned investment exceeding VNĐ800 trillion (US$30.8 billion).

As part of the projects, investors will build a research and development centre and a cultural innovation theme park with total investment of $4 billion.

Under the implementation plan for the first Đồng Nai Party Congress for the 2025 to 2030 term, the city aims to become one of the leading centres for innovation, high technology industries, digital transformation and modern digital administration in the Southeast region.

The city has set a target for the digital economy to contribute more than 30 per cent of GRDP, while total factor productivity is expected to account for over 55 per cent of economic growth.

Authorities also aim to complete and put into operation the Long Thành Digital Technology Park, a high technology park and an innovation zone linked to the Long Thành airport urban area, while gradually developing a low altitude economy model across the city. — VNS