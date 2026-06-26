Cần Thơ approves two wind power projects worth combined $840m

HÀ NỘI — Cần Thơ City has approved two wind power projects worth a combined VNĐ21.88 trillion (US$832 million) which are expected to contribute to turning the southern city into a renewable energy hub.

The projects will be developed on coastal areas of Vĩnh Hải Commune and Vĩnh Châu Ward with a combined installed capacity of 529 MW.

The larger project, Vĩnh Hải 1 Wind Power Plant, will be developed by Vistahome Co Ltd with an investment of about VNĐ15.9 trillion.

It will have a capacity of 400 MW and involve surveys across approximately 6,100 ha of sea area. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2029.

The second project, a 129-MW nearshore wind farm, will be developed by Gelex Infrastructure JSC with an investment of nearly VNĐ5.98 trillion. The project will span about 2,300 gaof coastal waters and is expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Local authority said the projects must comply with environmental regulations throughout their development and operation.

Investors are required to prepare environmental impact assessments and consult affected communities on potential impacts, including turbine noise and shadow flicker.

Developers must also implement measures to minimise interference with radio communications and radar systems and commit to dismantling all project infrastructure and restoring the site once operations cease.

Following administrative merger, Cần Thơ now has a 72km coastline with estimated offshore wind power potential of between 10,000 MW and 30,000 MW.

Under the city's power development plan, Cần Thơ aims to have 56 power generation projects by 2030, including 30 wind power projects with a combined capacity of about 2,785 MW.

To date, the city has approved investment policies for 20 wind power projects. Nine have entered commercial operation, three are under construction and eight are completing regulatory procedures before construction.

Authorities are also in the process of selecting investors for another 10 wind power projects. — VNS