Two-character ".vn" domain drew strong interest

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s second auction of two-character ".vn" internet domain names drew strong interest, with ok.vn fetching the highest successful bid of VNĐ109 million (US$4,170), the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said on June 26.

The auction held on June 24-25 saw 31 domain names being successfully sold for a combined VNĐ557 million through 122 bids.

Those included short, easy-to-remember domain names with broad branding potential for digital products and services, reflecting growing demand for premium Vietnamese internet identifiers.

The domain ok.vn attracted 20 bids before closing at VNĐ109 million. VNNIC said the domain's international recognition and versatility make it suitable for e-commerce, customer service platforms and consumer-oriented digital businesses.

Other domains included hi.vn, which sold for VNĐ60 million after 12 bids, mb.vn for VNĐ38 million after 18 bids, f5.vn for VNĐ36 million after 18 bids, 3m.vn for VNĐ22 million and 5s.vn for VNĐ18 million.

In the first auction held in March, 39 domain names were sold. In that round, mb.vn fetched VNĐ1.584 billion while hi.vn was sold for VNĐ217 million.

VNNIC said auctions of ".vn" domain names provide a transparent mechanism for allocating valuable internet resources while promoting wider adoption of Việt Nam's national domain as a trusted digital identity.

More ".vn" domain name auctions will be organised throughout 2026 under principles of transparency and fairness to offer more opportunities for businesses and individuals to secure digital assets for branding and online commercial activities, VNNIC said. — VNS