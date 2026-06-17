Việt Nam, Poland look to deepen cooperation in green technology, sustainable development

HCM CITY — Việt Nam and Poland are looking to expand their economic partnership beyond traditional trade, with a growing focus on green technology, sustainable manufacturing and circular economy solutions, delegates heard at the Vietnam–Poland Business Networking and Luncheon in HCM City on Wednesday.

The event brought together a delegation of 11 Polish companies selected under GreenEvo, a programme run by Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment to promote proven environmental technologies and support their international expansion.

Joanna Zanowska of the ministry’s Department of Strategy and Climate Resilience said Polish green technologies could support Việt Nam’s transition to a low-carbon economy and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

She highlighted strong potential for cooperation in water and wastewater management, waste treatment, air pollution reduction and other technologies aimed at lowering emissions and improving resource efficiency.

Drawing on Poland’s experience of economic and environmental transformation, she expressed confidence that the two countries could deepen cooperation and share best practices in sustainable development and green growth.

Wojciech Kusak, counsellor at the political and economic section of the Polish Embassy in Việt Nam, said: “Cooperation between Poland and Việt Nam is moving beyond traditional imports and exports. We see significant potential to collaborate on green technologies, eco-friendly manufacturing, sustainable resource management and the promotion of a circular economy.”

While bilateral trade continues to grow, future cooperation will increasingly depend on the exchange of technologies and solutions rather than commodities, he said.

“Our bilateral trade figures are rising, with Polish exports to Việt Nam up 20 per cent, but the future lies in trading solutions, not just commodities.”

He noted that both countries share ambitions for economic transformation and sustainable growth.

“By combining Việt Nam’s strategic position as an ASEAN hub with Polish expertise in green innovation and food safety, we can build resilient, climate-smart supply chains,” he added.

Piotr Harasimowicz, chief representative officer of the Foreign Trade Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) in Việt Nam, said bilateral cooperation is entering a new phase focused on sustainability, innovation and green transition.

“Việt Nam is pursuing an ambitious green transition, while Poland brings decades of experience in sustainable development. Together, this creates strong opportunities for cooperation,” he said.

Harasimowicz added that Polish companies see Việt Nam not only as an important market but also as a long-term partner for innovation and business development.

Green transition is not a challenge for governments alone. It requires business leadership, innovation and international collaboration, he said, and urged Vietnamese companies to explore cooperation opportunities with Polish partners.

Bùi Thị Ninh, deputy general director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City chapter, said economic ties between the two countries continue to strengthen.

Poland remains Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe and an important gateway for Vietnamese businesses seeking access to the European Union market.

Bilateral trade reached nearly US$4 billion in 2025, including about $3.5 billion in Vietnamese exports, while trade in the first four months of 2026 totalled $1.5 billion, she said.

Việt Nam is accelerating green growth strategies, circular economy models and efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Achieving these goals will require stronger participation from the business community and wider adoption of advanced technologies to improve resource efficiency, reduce emissions, protect the environment and enhance climate resilience.

At the forum, Polish companies introduced a range of environmental solutions, including advanced water and wastewater treatment systems, waste recovery and circular economy technologies, air purification and environmental monitoring systems, industrial decarbonisation technologies and smart urban infrastructure.

Nguyễn Đức Trung, director of domestic project development at O Plant-based Food JSC, said the company attended the event to explore Polish environmental technologies that could be integrated into its production facilities.

The company specialises in plant-based foods, including bread made from rice, and plans to expand its manufacturing operations in the coming years.

According to Trung, wastewater treatment, solid waste management and biotechnology solutions are among the areas of greatest interest as the company seeks to minimise its environmental footprint and embrace circular economy principles. — VNS