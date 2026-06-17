A decade of Việt Nam Products Week at AEON Japan: a milestone for market growth and cultural connection

HCM CITY — This year marks the 10th anniversary of a partnership between AEON Group and Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade in organising the annual Việt Nam Products Week in Japan, a decade-long journey dedicated to introducing Vietnamese goods to global markets.

Việt Nam Products Week in Japan takes place from June 11 to 14, with the theme 'Experience Việt Nam Through the Five Senses – The Charm of Cuisine, Culture and Tourism'.

This is an annual activity organised by Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the People's Committee of Hà Nội and AEON Group, within the framework of a ministry programme to promote Việt Nam enterprises to directly participate in the foreign distribution system.

The opening ceremony for Việt Nam Product Week in Japan on the morning of June 11 was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Tạ Đức Minh, Deputy Director of Hà Nội's Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thế Hiệp and representatives of AEON Group.

AEON is offering Japanese customers high-quality Vietnamese products, an authentic cultural space and iconic traditional dishes.

Through this initiative, AEON aims to raise awareness among Japanese consumers of Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture, while satisfying a growing demand for culturally rich experiences. It also serves as an opportunity for Japanese customers to deepen their understanding of, and fondness for, the country and its people.

Japanese customers can enjoy a variety of signature Vietnamese fruits, including fresh lychees from the north, red- and white-fleshed dragon fruit, longans and fresh coconuts. Notably, highland-grown bananas are making their debut under the TOPVALU brand.

As part of the programme, fresh flowers from Việt Nam, including the iconic chrysanthemums, continue to expand their distribution footprint in the Japanese market.

This year's Việt Nam Product Week marks the debut of new premium flower varieties, such as Rossi and Anastasia mums, displayed in various arrangements to cater to the diverse preferences of Japanese consumers.

AEON connects Vietnamese products with Japan

A business matching conference is also being held as part of the initiative, which will link 29 Vietnamese enterprises and AEON’s procurement divisions in Japan (AEON Retail and AEON TOPVALU). The number of participating businesses in 2026 has nearly doubled compared to 2025.

Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade and AEON Group also convened a Top Meeting Conference, featuring the direct participation of ministry leaders, local authorities and representatives from AEON Japan. The meeting included virtual connections with AEON networks in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia and Myanmar.

Participants focused on reviewing the results of the past decade of cooperation, the implementation of Việt Nam Products Week 2026, and strategic directions for the 2026-2027 period across product promotion, business matching, technical support and investment.

After a decade of implementation, Việt Nam Products Week in Japan has become a testament to AEON’s commitment to promote the consumption of Vietnamese goods through AEON’s retail system. Going forward, AEON will continue to promote activities introducing Vietnamese products to international markets through the group’s retail network. — VNS