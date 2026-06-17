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Home Economy

Vietnamese firm delivers 1,200 tonnes of rice to Cuba

June 17, 2026 - 10:10
This is the second rice shipment delivered by the Vietnamese company to Cuba this year under the bilateral agreement.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba, Lê Quang Long (second row, second right), and Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Telce González Morera (second row, second left), witness the signing ceremony for the rice delivery contract. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Representatives of Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA on Tuesday handed over 1,200 tonnes of rice to Cuban agro-industrial company Los Palacios under an agreement between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture.

AgriVMA Director Nguyễn Thị Thơm and Los Palacios General Director Michel Ballate Camejo signed the delivery contract in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Telce Gonzalez Morera,.

This is the second rice shipment delivered by the Vietnamese company to Cuba this year under the bilateral agreement.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Havana, Camejo said that although AgriVMA just recently launched its rice cultivation project in Los Palacios district, Pinar del Rio province, it has achieved results beyond expectations, with current average yields reaching up to nine tonnes of fresh paddy rice per hectare.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will further strengthen cooperation in rice production and expand cultivation areas in the future.

To implement the agreement signed between the two minsitries during the visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in September 2024, AgriVMA has collaborated with the Cuban side in rice cultivation on over 1,000 hectares, providing seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and machinery and technical assistance for Cuban farming households.

Despite the difficulties Cuba is currently facing, Vietnamese companies continue to produce and expand their operations in the Caribbean nation, demonstrating the special solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the countries. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam-Cuba relations

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