Vietnam Airlines launches nonstop Hà Nội–Amsterdam service

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its nonstop service between Hà Nội and Amsterdam, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate a direct route connecting Việt Nam and the Netherlands.

The new service marks a significant milestone in the airline’s international network expansion strategy and further strengthens air links between Việt Nam and Europe.

The inaugural flight, VN83, departed Nội Bài International Airport at 3.50am on June 16, carrying nearly 300 passengers aboard an Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. After a flight time of more than 12 hours, the aircraft landed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. In the opposite direction, flight VN82 departed Amsterdam for Hà Nội at 2pm (local time) on the same day.

Vietnam Airlines will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using Airbus A350 aircraft. The new route provides a direct air link between the two capitals, while offering passengers greater convenience and seamless onward connectivity across Europe and beyond.

Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines Nguyễn Quang Trung said: “The inauguration of the Hà Nội–Amsterdam service reflects Vietnam Airlines’ continued commitment to expanding its international network and strengthening Việt Nam’s connectivity with key global markets.

"This new route not only offers Vietnamese travellers more convenient access to Europe, but also facilitates greater travel to Việt Nam for international visitors. As the national flag carrier, we will continue investing in service excellence and network development to meet evolving customer demand and further reinforce our role as an air bridge linking Việt Nam with the world.”

Amsterdam serves as a major hub for finance, trade, logistics and commerce in Europe. Through Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, passengers can conveniently access hundreds of destinations across Europe and beyond, further enhancing Việt Nam’s connectivity with international markets.

The new route also strengthens Vietnam Airlines’ presence in Europe. With the addition of Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines now operates 12 nonstop routes linking Việt Nam with eight major European destinations: Paris, London, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Moscow and Amsterdam.

Beyond expanding the airline’s network, the new service is expected to support growing trade, investment and tourism flows between Việt Nam and the Netherlands, while creating new opportunities for business, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

From July 1, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency of its Hà Nội–Moscow service from three to four round-trip flights per week to accommodate growing travel demand between Việt Nam and Russia. Together, the launch of the Amsterdam route and the expanded Moscow schedule reflect the airline’s ongoing efforts to align capacity with market demand and support Việt Nam’s increasing integration with the global economy. — VNS