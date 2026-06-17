Leading experts to discuss the future of Việt Nam’s financial sector at forum

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng will host the Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 (VFF 2026) at the Ariyana Convention Centre Đà Nẵng from July 9 to 10, bringing together approximately 350 Vietnamese and international experts, leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and representatives from financial institutions and the fintech and banking sectors.

Event organisers said it’s a national platform for financial dialogue and a domestic financial forum that aims to create high-level, in-depth discussions on the future of financial markets in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

The forum will focus on key topics including capital markets, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital and the technologies reshaping the future of global finance.

As Việt Nam continues to strengthen its role in regional and international financial markets, VFF 2026 is expected to bridge policy ambitions and practical market discussions.

At the same time, the forum will further highlight Đà Nẵng’s and HCM City’s potential as a credible destination for financial innovation, public-private collaboration and international investment connectivity, the Executive Agency of the Việt Nam International Financial Centre (IFC) said.

Rich McClellan, CEO of the Việt Nam International Financial Centre in HCM City, commented: “The VFF is designed as a private sector-led forum where global experts, institutional investors, market operators, regulators and entrepreneurs can engage in meaningful discussions on the evolution of financial markets.

"By exploring key areas such as capital markets development, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital and emerging technologies, the forum aims to help Việt Nam move from ambition to practical action in building globally connected financial centres.”

Central Việt Nam Business Alliance Chairman Chris Vanloon said that VFF 2026 comes at a meaningful time, as Việt Nam is reinforcing its position in the regional financial landscape, while Đà Nẵng is emerging as a dynamic platform for innovation, investment and international collaboration.

He said the forum is more than a financial conference. It’s a strategic meeting point where policymakers, investors, financial institutions, entrepreneurs and business leaders can exchange practical insights, build trusted partnerships and discuss how financial systems can better support real economic growth.

“With the participation of global and local experts, VFF 2026 will help connect Việt Nam’s financial ambitions with international standards and market experience," Vanloon said.

"For central Việt Nam, this is also an important opportunity to showcase Đà Nẵng’s potential as a credible destination for capital innovation, financial services and cross-sector collaboration.”

A major highlight of VFF 2026 is the strategic partnership of prominent co-organisers Techcombank and HORECFEX, an exhibition and conference on technology and innovation in the hospitality industry. This partnership serves as a powerful driving force behind the success of the forum.

Techcombank will bring its pioneering financial expertise, robust digital capabilities and market leadership to the table. Its active participation is a strong testament to the forum's prestige, promising to drive monumental success for the event and lay a solid foundation for profound, long-term strategic collaborations within the financial ecosystem in the future, according to organisers.

HORECFEX joins VFF 2026 to build a high-level conference platform that connects industries, ideas and decision-makers. With its extensive experience in organising professional forums and exhibitions, HORECFEX aims to contribute to a strategic dialogue that fosters long-term partnerships and delivers practical value to the business community.

HORECFEX Vice Chairman Andre Gentzsch said: “VFF 2026 represents an important milestone for Đà Nẵng and for Việt Nam’s financial ecosystem. HORECFEX is proud to contribute our experience in building high-level business platforms where policymakers, financial institutions, investors, market leaders and entrepreneurs can come together for practical and forward-looking discussions.”

He further confirmed that VFF 2026 reflects HORECFEX’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s broader economic development. Through this forum, HORECFEX hopes to help connect local potential with global perspectives, while supporting Đà Nẵng on its journey to becoming a credible platform for international finance, capital innovation and public-private collaboration.

The conference will be divided into four main sections for discussion: A New Chapter for the Future of Finance in Việt Nam; A New Chapter for Việt Nam’s Financial Ecosystem Begins in Đà Nẵng; Advancing Finance Investment and Innovation in Việt Nam; and Bringing the Việt Nam International Financial Centre Project from Architecture to Execution.

Organisers said the city has received more than 80 letters of interest to register as members of the IFC in Đà Nẵng, has signed over 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), granted official membership registration certificates to 12 organisations and financial institutions, and issued letters of acceptance or interest to 11 organisations and financial institutions, including several leading global institutions.

Last year, Đà Nẵng signed a trilateral MoU on the development of the Đà Nẵng IFC with VinaCapital Group and Consessor AG, a Swiss strategic advisory firm focusing on internationalisation and market entry, during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The city introduced 12 key organisations and financial institutions as members of the IFC Đà Nẵng, including Makara Capital Việt Nam Holding, Bybit Technology Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng Fintech Lab, Siglaw IFC, DTC Pay Việt Nam, APEX Việt Nam IFC Services, Valverde Investment partners, Misa Novafinx and Remi Tech.

A target has been set for the IFC to include at least five financial technology businesses with revenues of over VNĐ1 trillion (US$38 million). — VNS