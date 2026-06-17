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Home Economy

Siemens, Pacific Land partner to develop smart industrial park in Việt Nam

June 17, 2026 - 09:07
Under the agreement, Siemens will serve as the project's technology partner, providing solutions across five areas: smart infrastructure, sustainability, digitalisation, electrification and life science technologies.
Phạm Thái Lai, president and chief executive of Siemens ASEAN and Việt Nam and Ole Bollingtoft, general director of Pacific Land Vietnam, pose for a photo after signing the strategic partnership agreement. — Photo courtesy of Siemens

HÀ NỘI — Siemens and Pacific Land Joint Stock Company have signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop Silverlake Bio Hi-Tech Park into a smart and sustainable industrial and innovation hub in Việt Nam, the companies have announced.

The partnership comes as Việt Nam seeks to attract more high-tech investment and expand infrastructure capable of supporting advanced manufacturing, life sciences and technology industries.

Under the agreement, Siemens will serve as the project's technology partner, providing solutions across five areas: smart infrastructure, sustainability, digitalisation, electrification and life science technologies.

The German engineering company will deploy technologies including integrated campus management systems, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence platforms, digital twin applications, power distribution systems and environmental control and biosafety solutions designed for research and manufacturing facilities.

"This partnership reflects our confidence in Việt Nam's long-term potential as a regional hub for innovation and high-tech manufacturing," said Phạm Thái Lai, president and chief executive of Siemens ASEAN and Việt Nam.

He said the project aims to create an ecosystem where infrastructure, data and technology are integrated to support the growth of future industries.

Ole Bollingtoft, general director of Pacific Land Vietnam, said the Silverlake project would support Việt Nam's transition toward a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy through the development of smart energy systems, digital buildings and resilient infrastructure. — VNS

Siemens Pacific Land smart industrial park Vietnam

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