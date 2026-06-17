Market gains for second day in a row

HÀ NỘI — Indices sustained their recovery momentum on Tuesday, extending the rebound with a second consecutive session in positive territory.

While the VN-Index closed higher, liquidity continued to ease, signalling that investor caution remained present as capital largely concentrated in a handful of leading sectors.

At the close, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 8.63 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 1,807.94 points. On HoSE, the market's breadth stayed in the positive territory, with 187 advancing stocks and 113 declining.

Liquidity, however, decreased from the previous session to VNĐ16.65 trillion (US$633 million).

In contrast, the VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, fell slightly 2.3 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 1,960.19 points.

Financial services remained the main pillar supporting the benchmark, contributing the largest share to index points and attracting the strongest trading flows of the day.

Within financials, securities stocks showed particularly strong gains. Vietinbank Securities (CTS), BIDV Securities (BSI), FPT Securities (FTS) and APG Securities (APG) all hit the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent each.

Others in the industry also advanced, with MB Securities (MBS) up 4.5 per cent, VNDirect Securities (VND) soaring 3.11 per cent, VIX Securities (VIX) increasing 2.27 per cent and SSI Securities (SSI) climbing 2.03 per cent.

Beyond financials, real estate also contributed positively to the market's rally. The real estate sector index rose 0.77 per cent, adding more than 1 point to the VN-Index.

After the earlier pullback, energy stocks reportedly regained green territory and added to the broader market.

PV Drilling (PVD) rose 3.08 per cent, Petrovietnam Refining And Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) increased 1.13 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) gained 1.07 per cent, PV Oil (OIL) climbed 0.72 per cent and Petrolimex (PLX) advanced 0.26 per cent.

The energy sector index rose 0.98 per cent, one of the strongest sector performers of the session.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained over 8.7 points, or 2.8 per cent, to 319.62 points. Investors poured over VNĐ1.4 trillion on the northern bourse, equal to a trading volume of more than 76 million shares.

Foreign investors turn net sellers, offloading nearly VNĐ370 billion on HoSE and VNĐ6.2 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS