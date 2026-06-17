PM travels to ASEAN-Russia summit on a Vietjet flight

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng departed Hà Nội on Tuesday aboard a commercial flight operated by budget carrier Vietjet to attend a summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations between ASEAN and Russia in Kazan.

PM Hưng is leading a high-level delegation to summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes as Việt Nam and Russia continue to strengthen ties under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as ASEAN and Russia commemorate the 35th anniversary of their dialogue relationship.

The participation of its senior delegation underscores the country's commitment to playing a proactive and constructive role within ASEAN and supporting cooperation, trade and economic connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges between ASEAN and Russia.

Commercial airlines play an important role in connecting Việt Nam with international destinations and promoting the country's image as an increasingly integrated and growing economy, Vietjet said in a statement. — BIZHUB/VNS