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Việt Nam pledges best possible conditions for US investors

March 24, 2026 - 16:10
Việt Nam is committed to accompanying and providing the most favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US enterprises in particular to invest and operate successfully at the Việt Nam International Financial Centre.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — As part of his working visit to the US, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình on Monday attended a business roundtable on attracting capital and promoting investment in the Việt Nam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

At the event, Vietnamese authorities introduced the IFC in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, along with preferential policy mechanisms, legal frameworks and investment opportunities for US investors and partners.

Representatives of US enterprises and financial experts shared experience in developing international financial centres, discussed solutions to attract capital and strengthen linkages between the VIFC and the global financial system, and explored ways to enhance investment cooperation.

Bình stressed that the development of an international financial centre represents an important institutional breakthrough to mobilise financial resources and high-quality human capital, contributing to economic restructuring, productivity improvement and enhanced national competitiveness.

Việt Nam has now largely established a synchronised and specialised policy framework to put the centre into operation and connect it with the global financial system. The National Assembly has issued Resolution No 222/2025/QH15, laying the legal foundation for the “one centre, two destinations” model in Đà Nẵng and HCM City, which will complement rather than compete with each other. The Law on Specialised Court at Int’l Financial Centre has also been adopted to create a dispute settlement mechanism in line with international practices, thereby strengthening investor confidence.

The official called on US businesses and investors to continue partnering with Việt Nam, particularly the two cities, in building and operating the VIFC, becoming pioneer investors and ambassadors to connect other potential partners. He also encouraged cooperation in developing modern financial infrastructure, high-quality human resources, green finance, fintech and digital assets, as well as applying international standards and strengthening financial supervision.

Việt Nam, he affirmed, is committed to accompanying and providing the most favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US enterprises in particular to invest and operate successfully at the VIFC.

He expressed confidence that with joint efforts, the centre will become a key pillar in Việt Nam–US relations, bringing practical benefits to both economies and peoples. — VNS

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