Việt Nam, India step up co-operation in electronics, IT

NEW DELHI — The Embassy of Việt Nam in India, in coordination with relevant partners, on Monday organised the Việt Nam–India Electronics and IT Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together more than 100 enterprises and over 20 leading trade and industry associations from both countries.

Opening the forum, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải said both Việt Nam and India are entering new development phases driven by innovation, digital transformation, and deeper integration into global value chains. He highlighted Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, noting strong alignment between the two countries’ strategies.

He stressed that Việt Nam is implementing key policy frameworks, including Resolution 57 on digital transformation and innovation, and Resolution 59 on international economic integration, alongside the Government’s “Go Global” initiative encouraging Vietnamese firms to expand abroad, with India identified as a priority partner. Việt Nam, he added, also welcomes Indian enterprises to invest and expand cooperation.

Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), said the electronics sector has become a pillar of Việt Nam’s economy as the country shifts from an assembly base to an important link in the global supply chain.

She noted that the supply chain is increasingly complete, with semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) set to play a decisive role. The VEIA aims to strengthen business connectivity, promote high-tech cooperation, and help Vietnamese firms integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI), commended Việt Nam’s proactive adoption of new technologies, highlighting its effective implementation from rural to urban areas. She said Việt Nam’s advantages in technology costs and digital solutions could support wider adoption in markets like India. In the context of global geopolitical fluctuations, she emphasised the growing importance of Việt Nam–India co-operation, particularly in semiconductors, blockchain, and digital technologies, adding that GTTCI is committed to promoting technology transfer, financial support, and business incubation.

G. Vibha Gupta, President of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), noted that cooperation between the two countries is expanding in electrical, electronics, and energy sectors. With highly complementary economies and growing bilateral trade, she said there is ample potential to boost collaboration in manufacturing, digital transformation, and clean energy, with IEEMA ready to facilitate partnerships and technology transfer.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Director of Engineering Solutions at NASSCOM, highlighted efforts to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, in applying technology to address challenges in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

A key highlight of the forum was business presentations and B2B matchmaking sessions, where companies explored partnerships in electronics manufacturing, software services, digital transformation, AI, and fintech.

The event formed part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016–26), underscoring the dynamic growth of bilateral ties and strong potential for deeper cooperation in electronics, IT, and emerging technologies. — VNS