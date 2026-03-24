Việt Nam, France seek railway co-operation

PARIS — Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải held a working session on Monday in Paris with Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (SNCF), to discuss cooperation opportunities in the railway sector, particularly the development of high-speed rail in Việt Nam.

At the meeting, Hai affirmed that the Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop strongly, with economic co-operation expanding in both scope and depth. Railway development has been identified as a key priority area of co-operation.

He also highlighted recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s working visit to SNCF in June 2025 and French Minister of Transport Philippe Tabarot’s visit to Việt Nam in March 2025, which have helped advance bilateral co-operation, especially in transport infrastructure.

Diaz shared SNCF’s more than 40 years of experience in operating the TGV high-speed rail system, one of the world’s most successful models. The SNCF representative reaffirmed the company’s readiness to support Việt Nam through strategic consultancy, human resources training and technology transfer, while sharing practical lessons in planning, operation and management of modern railway systems.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on high-speed rail development models, emphasising the importance of a phased approach to ensure economic and financial efficiency as well as long-term sustainability. International experience, particularly from France and Morocco, shows that implementing projects in initial sections can help optimise national resources over time and minimise risks.

Hai spoke highly of France’s strengths in railway technology, especially the TGV (Transmission Voie-Machine) system, known for its high safety standards, operational efficiency and environmental friendliness, which aligns with Vietnam’s green transition orientation. He expressed hope for stronger cooperation with SNCF in areas such as workforce training, network development consultancy and management experience sharing.

The ambassador also commended French-supported cooperation projects in Vietnam, particularly programmes involving the French Development Agency (AFD) and SNCF, including strategic technical assistance for the transport sector, the Nhổn – Hà Nội Station metro line project, and studies on expanding urban railway networks. These initiatives demonstrate France’s commitment to accompanying Việt Nam in building a modern, sustainable and multimodal transport infrastructure connecting aviation, rail and maritime systems. Close co-operation will help Vietnam accelerate development and establish a modern, safe and low-emission backbone transport network.

The two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing cooperation agreements focusing on technology transfer, financial support, human resources training and experience sharing. They also pledged to strengthen exchanges in key areas such as workforce development, network planning consultancy, system governance and operations, new technology development, and the establishment of technical standards for the railway sector. — VNS