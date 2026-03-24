Green industrial parks attract FDI

HÀ NỘI — Green industrial parks are increasingly becoming a key factor in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Việt Nam as global investors place greater emphasis on sustainability, renewable energy and low-carbon production.

According to the Vietnam Energy Association, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism introduced by the European Union has been fully applied since 2025 to sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement and electricity. Vietnamese exporters of these products are now required to provide data on greenhouse gas emissions per unit of output.

From 2026, the mechanism enters a new phase, requiring importers to verify emissions data and purchase CBAM certificates corresponding to the embedded emissions of goods entering the EU market. If companies can demonstrate that a carbon price has already been paid during production, the equivalent emissions may be deducted.

At the same time, global initiatives such as RE100 – which encourages businesses to commit to using 100 per cent renewable electricity – are placing increasing pressure on supply chains operating in industrial parks.

Major multinational corporations including Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc. and Intel have pledged to shift entirely to renewable energy, prompting suppliers to adopt greener production models.

The Vietnam Energy Association forecasts that by 2030 the renewable energy demand in industrial parks could account for 25–30 per cent of total industrial electricity consumption. In addition to clean power, enterprises are increasingly seeking Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) to support sustainability reporting and emissions accounting.

Nguyễn Đức Hiển, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, said industrial parks remain a main destination for foreign investment.

Data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance show that by the end of 2025, Việt Nam had more than 500 industrial parks with a total planned area of about 145,000 hectares and an average occupancy rate exceeding 75 per cent.

These parks account for roughly 35–40 per cent of newly registered FDI in the country. In the manufacturing and processing sector in particular, 70–80 per cent of registered capital is concentrated in industrial parks.

However, new global requirements such as CBAM and corporate renewable-energy commitments are pushing Vietnamese industrial parks to accelerate their green transition in order to remain competitive.

Trương Khắc Nguyễn Minh, Deputy General Director of Prodezi Long An JSC, said investors are increasingly setting clearer requirements when choosing industrial park locations.

In addition to high-quality infrastructure, businesses expect stable electricity supply, clean water systems, high-speed telecommunications, skilled labour, and efficient administrative support.

Investors are also paying closer attention to pre-built factories, access to renewable energy sources, green financing and opportunities for industrial symbiosis that allow companies to optimise the use of materials, waste and energy within industrial parks.

“The value of an industrial park today lies not only in the land it leases but also in its ability to create a sustainable ecosystem that supports investors’ long-term growth,” Minh said, adding that the Prodezi model focuses on smart, green and circular infrastructure alongside comprehensive investment services.

Bạch Ngọc Tùng, Director of ACUD Vietnam Construction Technology JSC, said Việt Nam is entering a new development stage in which economic growth must go hand in hand with environmental and social responsibility.

Amid stricter green trade barriers in key export markets such as the EU and the US, and increasing competition from regional economies including Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia in attracting high-quality FDI, the transition toward eco-industrial parks is becoming an inevitable path for Việt Nam’s sustainable development. — VNS