Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam secures lion’s share of Thailand pepper market

March 24, 2026 - 15:54
Việt Nam now supplies about 99.63 per cent of Thailand’s imported pepper, driven by strong demand from the food and tourism industries and limited domestic production.
Việt Nam emerges as Thailand’s key pepper supplier. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s pepper exports rose more than 30 per cent in the first two months of the year, with Thailand emerging as a standout market due to surging demand and heavy reliance on the Vietnamese supply. 

According to the Department of Customs, Việt Nam shipped 35,600 tonnes of pepper worth over US$231 million in the first two months of this year, up 30.8 per cent in volume and 25.6 per cent in value year on year. 

The growth came amid supportive global conditions, including forecasts of a 15–20 per cent decline in world supply as inventories fall in major producing countries while demand continues to recover. The US is expected to increase imports after tariff reductions, and China is also stepping up purchases due to low stock levels. 

Domestic pepper prices remained high at around VNĐ136,000 (nearly $5.2) per kilogramme on Sunday, helping farmers maintain positive profit margins. The average export price recovered to $6,609 per tonne in February, although the two-month average still slipped 4 per cent year on year to $6,499 per tonne. 

The US remained the largest buyer, accounting for more than 25 per cent of total export value at nearly $66 million, followed by Germany with close to $15 million. Thailand ranked third after a sharp increase in imports, purchasing 1,940 tonnes worth over $14 million, up 125 per cent in volume and 104 per cent in value. 

Data from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce show pepper imports rising steadily from 5,990 tonnes in 2020 to 9,652 tonnes last year, an average annual increase of about 10 per cent. Việt Nam now supplies about 99.63 per cent of Thailand’s imported pepper, driven by strong demand from the food and tourism industries and limited domestic production. The market is also building inventories amid tightening global supply. 

With farmers selling cautiously in anticipation of further price gains and supply yet to expand significantly, pepper prices are expected to remain firm in the medium and long term, offering Vietnamese exporters opportunities to expand their presence in fast-growing markets such as Thailand alongside traditional destinations in the US and Europe. — VNS

pepper exports vietnam pepper Thailand-Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Economy

Greener livestock key to global supply chains, conference hears

Delegates are discussing ways to promote sustainable livestock development as demand rises for safe and nutritious animal-based foods, while the sector faces mounting challenges from climate change, disease outbreaks, environmental degradation and stricter consumer expectations.
Economy

Huế set to start key investment projects

Key local investors, including Kim Long Motors Huế, the Doji consortium, Nera Group, Union Success Việt Nam, Sanyou Việt Nam and Zonsen company, will start their projects as part of a surge in property investment and production.
Economy

Việt Nam, India step up co-operation in electronics, IT

The Embassy of Việt Nam in India, in coordination with relevant partners, on Monday organised the Việt Nam–India Electronics and IT Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together more than 100 enterprises and over 20 leading trade and industry associations from both countries.
Economy

Việt Nam, France seek railway co-operation

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải held a working session on Monday in Paris with Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (SNCF), to discuss cooperation opportunities in the railway sector, particularly the development of high-speed rail in Việt Nam.
Economy

Green industrial parks attract FDI

Statistics show that around 80 per cent of FDI enterprises prioritise locations with green energy infrastructure, reflecting a clear shift in investment preferences as environmental standards tighten worldwide.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom