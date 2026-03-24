Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 opens, connecting global value chains

HCM CITY — The International Exhibition for Food & Beverage, Bakery Equipment, Restaurant, Hotel and Service Supplies opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on March 24.

Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 brings together 400 exhibitors from 36 countries and territories and 19 international pavilions.

For the first time, the event is held jointly with HOTELEX Vietnam, the International Exhibition for Hospitality Equipment and Foodservice, creating a comprehensive platform connecting the entire value chain across the F&B and hospitality industries.

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, it showcases food and beverage ingredients, bakery equipment, kitchen technologies, restaurant and hotel solutions, supply chain services, and hospitality support services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ian Roberts, senior vice president of Informa Markets Asia, said Việt Nam’s food, beverage and hospitality industry is entering a new phase of transformation, driven by changing consumer preferences, digitalisation, sustainability priorities and rising expectations for service quality.

He noted that trends such as healthy food, responsible consumption, automation in kitchen operations, and personalised customer experiences are reshaping the industry in Việt Nam and across the region.

“Food & Hospitality Vietnam is committed to building an efficient and professional trade platform, offering importers, distributors, hospitality operators, retailers and industry professionals valuable opportunities to connect with high-quality suppliers from Việt Nam and around the world.”

This year’s event features a line-up of professional competitions and conferences, including the Vietnam Culinary Challenge, Vietnam Barista Competition, Vietnam Aromaster Championship and, for the first time, the Vietnam Housekeeping Competition.

Another key highlight is FHV Premier Connect, which facilitates targeted one-on-one meetings between exhibitors and qualified buyers, enhancing business matching opportunities.

Đỗ Hồng Xoan, vice president of the Vietnam Tourism Association, highlighted the sector’s rapid expansion.

Since 2004, when the exhibition was first held, the number of tourist accommodation establishments has increased more than 20-fold, while room numbers have grown tenfold to 810,000 in 41,000 facilities.

The number of high-end restaurants has also risen sharply, driving strong demand for premium food products and equipment, she said.

“Therefore, the exhibition truly offers an opportunity for hotels and restaurants to source premium food products and equipment that suit their needs.”

Running until March 26, the exhibition is expected to attract around 17,000 trade visitors. — VNS