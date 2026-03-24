Huế set to start key investment projects

HUẾ — Seven investment projects with total capital of VNĐ6.98 trillion (US$265 million) will begin construction in Huế this April, offering more than 3,000 apartments and residential houses as well as industrial manufacturing factories.

Authorities from the heritage city said key local investors, including Kim Long Motors Huế, the Doji consortium, Nera Group, Union Success Việt Nam, Sanyou Việt Nam and Zonsen company, would start their projects as part of a surge in property investment and production.

Nera Group, the firm behind one of the biggest investment projects beginning construction next month, has registered an investment capital of $172.4 million to develop an eco-urban zone on 55.6ha, providing living space, education and entertainment for 3,500 people.

Meanwhile, the Doji consortium - comprising Doji Gold and Gems Group and Dojiland company - plans to build a luxury trade, services and housing complex on 18.2ha in the new An Vân Dương urban zone with an investment of $171 million, reserving an area for 9,000 residents.

At the same time two investors from China, Sanyou Việt Nam and medical supplier company Zonsen Việt Nam, will be developing an electronics and medical equipment manufacturing facility for domestic products and exports.

Sanyou Việt Nam's project is located at Tứ Hạ Industrial Park and will provide 68 million electric products including relays, transformers, adapters and other electronics per year.

Zonsen Việt Nam will build a factory on 1.6ha to manufacture medical protective equipment, including more than 200,000 items of equipment, clothing, cosmetics and medical products per year.

Huế has proposed several key investment projects to help build new urban and health care services in the next five years, calling for an investment of more than $252 million from the State budget, ODA and preferential loans.

City authorities have previously cooperated with local software giant FPT Group, Facebook, GIZ and WWF-Viet Nam to turn Huế into a smart, low carbon and zero plastic waste urban centre in the near future.

Aeon Mall Việt Nam has also put into operation its first area shopping centre, Aeon Mall Huế, with an investment of $170 million in the An Vân Dương new urban area.

Huế has built six industrial zones on 2,600ha to create a space for domestic and foreign investors, the city has reported. — VNS