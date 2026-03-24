Airlines cut flights, consider fuel surcharge on international routes

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines are reviewing flight operations and preparing fuel surcharge plans in response to soaring aviation fuel prices linked to supply disruptions in the Middle East, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said.

Deputy Director of the CAAV, Đỗ Hồng Cẩm, said instability in the region has constrained supplies of Jet A-1 fuel, raising concerns about potential shortages and pushing up operating costs for carriers. In response, airlines are prioritising routes that support national connectivity and economic activity while reviewing overall flight schedules.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would focus on maintaining key domestic trunk routes and international connections that facilitate trade, tourism and diplomatic exchanges. About 23 flights per week on these routes are expected to be cancelled.

Global energy markets have also seen strong price increases amid supply disruptions. Between March 20 and 22, Brent crude oil traded between US$110 and $120 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $110–114 per barrel. In Asia, Jet A-1 fuel prices have remained high, commonly ranging from $220 to $230 per barrel, with the price gap between aviation fuel and crude oil widening to as much as $39.6 per barrel.

A quick survey conducted by the CAAV on March 20 among nearly 40 international and regional airlines showed that more than 60 per cent had already increased, or were planning to increase, fuel surcharges or ticket prices from mid-March. Some carriers have incorporated higher fuel costs directly into base ticket prices rather than applying a separate surcharge. Airlines such as Air France, Thai Airways and United Airlines have raised fares by roughly 5 to 20 per cent depending on route and service class.

Others have introduced dedicated fuel surcharges that adjust with fuel price movements. Airlines including Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, All Nippon Airways and China Southern Airlines have introduced or increased such charges, ranging from about VNĐ130,000 to more than VNĐ10 million per ticket depending on flight distance and cabin class.

For air cargo, some carriers such as Lufthansa and Korean Air have applied fuel surcharges of approximately VNĐ17,000–40,000 per kilo. According to the CAAV, Vietnamese airlines are also developing similar fuel surcharge plans for international routes.

“Airlines in Việt Nam are currently preparing fuel surcharge options for international flights and these could be implemented from early April 2026,” Cẩm said. — VNS