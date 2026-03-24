VN-Index recovers after falling for three straight days

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market reversed course to finish higher on Tuesday as global risk appetite improved following a de‑escalation in Middle East tensions, with the VN‑Index posting its first gain after a three‑session slide.

By the end of the session, the VN‑Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose by 23.6 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 1,614.77 points. The gain recouped 122.66 points that were erased from the index during the prior three days of losses.

The turnaround followed comments by US President Donald Trump that he had ordered a postponement of strikes on Iranian energy facilities after effective dialogues with Tehran. The announcement triggered a sharp fall in crude prices, easing geopolitical concerns and bolstering risk sentiment across US, European and Asian markets in the morning session.

The southern exchange registered 273 advancing stocks versus 59 decliners. Despite the rebound, liquidity remained thin. Matched volume on HoSE totalled 771.7 million shares with a turnover value of over VNĐ20.4 trillion (US$774 million), declining about 30 per cent in both volume and value from March 23 and marking the lowest trading value since mid‑February.

Large‑caps underpinned the recovery. The VN30, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, climbed 29.11 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 1,770.16 points.

In the VN30 basket, 25 stocks gained and only three declined. The three stocks were Petrolimex (PLX), down 2.9 per cent, Vingroup (VIC) dropping 1.3 per cent and Vincom Retail (VRE) decreasing 0.2 per cent.

Banking stocks were again the market's main supporters, led by substantial advances in VPBank (VPB), TPBank (TPB), Techcombank (TCB), Vietinbank (CTG), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), MBBank (MBB), LPBank (LPB) and BIDV (BID).

These stocks all rose in a range of 1.7-5.2 per cent.

Other pillars also posted notable gains, including Sabeco (SAB) up 5.1 per cent, FPT Corporation (FPT), which climbed 3.1 per cent, and Masan Group (MSN), which jumped 1.8 per cent.

Duc Giang Chemicals Group (DGC) also rebounded 1.55 per cent after enduring five consecutive sessions at the floor price prior to today's session.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also closed higher at 243.81 points, up 6.27 points, or 2.64 per cent.

During the session, investors poured nearly VNĐ1.2 trillion into the northern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of 68.8 million shares.

However, the market was weighed down by an ongoing foreign net selling trend. Today marked the ninth consecutive day of net foreign outflows, with foreign investors offloading a net of nearly VNĐ582 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS