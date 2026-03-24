Việt Nam seeks deeper capital market integration during high-level visits to US exchanges

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is accelerating its push to integrate more fully into global financial markets, with Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình holding high-level meetings with leading US stock exchanges to advance the country’s international financial centre strategy.

During his visit to the United States on March 23, the Deputy Prime Minister met executives from Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), two of the world’s largest equity trading platforms, together accounting for over 40 per cent of global market capitalisation.

At the Nasdaq meeting, Executive Vice President Jeff Thomas highlighted the exchange’s role as the world’s first electronic stock market and its function in connecting the most innovative companies globally.

Nasdaq provides technology solutions to more than 135 trading platforms worldwide, while continuing to expand the use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, to improve liquidity, transparency and data reliability.

Deputy Prime Minister Bình said Việt Nam would be keen to establish a closer partnership with the exchange as it develops its international financial centre.

He proposed enhanced cooperation in policy dialogue to refine Việt Nam’s capital market framework, as well as collaboration on listing standards, technology development, governance capacity and human resource training.

Nasdaq representatives described Việt Nam as a fast-growing economy with strong cooperation potential and expressed willingness to support Vietnamese enterprises in accessing US capital markets, including through listings on Nasdaq.

During a separate session with the NYSE, NYSE Vice President Chris Taylor outlined the exchange’s 230-year history and its status as the largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalisation, with around 2,400 listed companies from 48 countries.

NYSE leadership noted that Vietnamese companies could eventually list on the exchange and welcomed the country’s plan to establish an international financial centre, describing the initiative as a key step in Việt Nam’s broader financial market development strategy.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese delegation presented its vision for the international financial centre, emphasising deeper integration with global capital markets, attracting international investors and developing a modern, transparent and efficient financial ecosystem.

Deputy Prime Minister Bình also called on the NYSE to share expertise in operating global exchanges, particularly in applying digital technologies to market supervision, attracting institutional capital and establishing dispute resolution mechanisms aligned with international standards.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening connectivity between Việt Nam’s capital market and the NYSE, viewing such cooperation as a way to raise the country’s financial market profile and enhance the global visibility of its international financial centre.

Also on Monday, the Deputy Prime Minister met Christopher Turner, chief executive of Warburg Pincus. He urged the firm to deepen its partnership with Việt Nam through investment and market development and to contribute to the implementation of the international financial centre model.

Deputy Prime Minister Bình requested that Warburg Pincus share its operational experience in running international financial centres, help develop advanced financial products leveraging Việt Nam’s strengths and cooperate on training finance-sector talent to support a modernised market.

Turner said Warburg Pincus was highly interested in Việt Nam, citing the country’s strong growth potential, a vibrant start-up ecosystem and promising opportunities in the technology sector. With more than 60 years of experience, the fund was prepared to support Việt Nam’s capital market development and had expressed interest in participating in the proposed international financial centre. — BIZHUB/VNS