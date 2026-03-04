Politics & Law
Home Economy

DIC Corp to buy back up to 5% of shares to reduce charter capital

March 04, 2026 - 07:01
This strategic move is aimed at reducing the company's charter capital and enhancing value for existing shareholders.
DIC Corp's headquarters in HCM City. — Photo dic.vn

HÀ NỘI — Property developer DIC Corp plans to repurchase up to 5 per cent of its outstanding shares in a move designed to reduce charter capital and enhance value for existing shareholders.

The plan was approved in a recent resolution by the company’s Board of Directors.

DIC Corp intends to carry out the buyback at an appropriate time, using funds from undistributed after-tax profits or other lawful sources in line with prevailing regulations. The company says it remains committed to meeting all statutory conditions for share repurchases.

The board has authorised the chairman to prepare and finalise a detailed buyback plan, which will be submitted to the upcoming annual general meeting for shareholder approval in accordance with legal requirements and the company’s charter.

Separately, DIC Corp has scheduled its 2026 annual general meeting. The record date for shareholder eligibility is March 23, with the meeting expected to be held online in April in Vũng Tàu, HCM City.

Key agenda items include a review of operational performance and business results for 2025, the audited financial statements and the strategic plan for 2026.

Shareholders will also consider governance reports, proposed remuneration for board members and other matters within their authority.

DIC Corp reported strong business growth in 2025, with total revenue exceeding VNĐ4.7 trillion (US$180.6 million), a 3.6-fold increase compared with 2024.

Profit before tax reached VNĐ818 billion, while profit after tax rose to VNĐ624 billion, representing fivefold and sixfold increases respectively. — BIZHUB/VNS



More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam targets durian exports of $1 billion in Q1

Việt Nam’s durian exports are expected to hit the $1 billion mark by the end of the first quarter, following a surge in the fruit’s exports at the start of the year, according to the Việt Nam Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Economy

Self-reliant railway industry key to long-term growth: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for a decisive shift in mindset to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway development, urging ministries and localities to master technology and build a self-reliant industry as the Government pushes ahead with a series of nationally significant rail and urban rail projects.

