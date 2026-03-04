Viettel Post continues to invest in logistics subsidiary

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Post has announced a resolution from its Board of Directors regarding a significant capital injection into its subsidiary, Viettel Warehousing and Transportation Service Co., Ltd.

The investment, totalling VNĐ10.2 billion (US$389,798), doubles the subsidiary's charter capital from VNĐ10 billion to VNĐ20.2 billion.

The primary purpose of this capital increase is to facilitate the establishment of a new company in partnership with an undisclosed partner.

Viettel Post will proceed with the investment following the completion of the establishment of the new company, aligning with investment cooperation contracts or agreements between the involved parties.

This recent investment follows a previous commitment made on February 11, where Viettel Post announced a plan to increase capital by VNĐ100 billion for another subsidiary, Viettel Logistics.

This funding will be allocated for acquiring 54 closed-container trucks with an 8-tonne capacity, along with a monitoring system that includes cameras and navigation devices as part of the company's transport vehicle investment project for the 2025-26 period.

The capital increase will be executed in stages, utilising funds raised from a public offering to existing shareholders aimed at bolstering Viettel Post's charter capital.

The contributions will be made in accordance with the payment schedule outlined in the investment purchase agreement, anticipated to span from Q2 2026 to Q1 2027.

In its latest financial report for 2025, Viettel Post achieved a record revenue of nearly VNĐ20.5 trillion, reflecting a growth of over VNĐ112 billion compared to 2024. Its net profit after tax reached VNĐ404.9 billion, up 5.7 per cent year-on-year.

The company has set ambitious targets for 2025, with projected revenues exceeding VNĐ21 trillion.

On the stock market, Viettel Post's shares closed March 3 morning trade at VNĐ103,300 per share, up 0.1 per cent from the previous session. — BIZHUB/VNS