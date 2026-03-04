Việt Nam targets durian exports of $1 billion in Q1

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s durian exports are expected to hit the $1 billion mark by the end of the first quarter, following a surge in the fruit’s exports at the start of the year, according to the Việt Nam Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Durian exports in January exceeded $117.22 million, marking growth of approximately 275 per cent year-on-year. This strong surge accounted for over 18 per cent of the country’s total fruit and vegetable exports, according to Việt Nam Customs.

The agency anticipated that durian exports could hit the $1 billion mark by Q1 if customs clearance at northern border gates remains favourable.

The triple digit growth was caused by several factors.

Việt Nam’s off-season durian crop (November to March) gives the country a clear edge. With major competitors such as Thailand and Malaysia sidelined until their primary harvests, Việt Nam held a dominant position in the international market in January.

In addition, market access to China has become increasingly seamless following the official approval of frozen durian exports. The number of China-approved packaging facilities and production unit codes has doubled compared to the same period in 2025.

Việt Nam is aiming towards a durian export goal of $4-4.5 billion for 2026, which requires a strong focus on sustainability to overcome existing industry obstacles, according to experts.

To maintain steady growth, businesses must prioritise strict compliance with phytosanitary standards and pesticide residue limits, both of which are non-negotiable requirements for the Chinese and EU markets.

In 2025, Việt Nam’s durian export value was estimated to reach approximately $4 billion, accounting for 45 per cent of the country’s total fruit and vegetable exports. — VNS