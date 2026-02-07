Ministry proposes 0.1 per cent tax on crypto assets trading

HÀ NỘI — Individual investors, regardless of their residence status, trading crypto assets on licensed platforms, will be subject to a 0.1 per cent personal income tax rate on transaction revenue, according to a draft circular recently made public for feedback by the Ministry of Finance.

The draft sets out tax policies for crypto asset transactions and business which align largely with the current taxation framework applied to securities trading.

Under the proposal, crypto asset transfers and trading would not be subject to value-added tax.

However, individual investors, regardless of residency status, would be required to pay a 0.1 per cent personal income tax on the revenue of each transfer, mirroring the tax on stock trading.

For corporate investors established in Việt Nam, a 20 per cent corporate income tax would be applied on earnings from cryto asset trading. Taxable income would be calculated as selling price minus purchase cost and related transaction expenses.

Corporate investors founded in other countries would be subject to a corporate income tax of 0.1 per cent on transfer value.

Crypto assets are defined as a type of digital asset that uses encryption or digital technology for authentication in the process of creation, issuance, storage and transfer.

Việt Nam’s crypto asset market has been officially piloted for five years starting from September 2025, with all offerings, issuance, trading and payments to be conducted in Vietnamese đồng. — VNS