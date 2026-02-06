Vietnam Airlines launches new website as digital gateway in five-star strategy

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has officially launched its next-generation e-commerce website, a move that marks a major step in the national flag carrier’s digital transformation drive and its ambition to achieve five-star airline standards.

More than an online ticketing channel, the new platform is designed to serve as the backbone of a broader digital infrastructure that will support the airline’s long-term strategy.

As consumer behaviour continues to shift rapidly towards online environments, Vietnam Airlines sees digital platforms as critical to enhancing customer experience and strengthening competitiveness. The new website aligns with the carrier’s wider goals on digital transformation, e-commerce and advanced technology adoption, while standardising services in line with international five-star benchmarks.

Đặng Anh Tuấn, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said the platform represents more than a technological upgrade.

“The new website is not simply a technology product, but part of our long-term strategy to make Vietnam Airlines a leading digital airline in the Asia–Pacific region,” Tuấn said. “It is where customers can fully experience our service spirit, brand identity and customer-centric philosophy.”

Compared with the previous version, the website features a more modern, youthful and user-friendly design. The layout has been reorganised to help passengers focus on core functions such as booking tickets, managing reservations and completing online check-in procedures. Flexible navigation tools and a streamlined booking flow shorten processing time and reduce the risk of errors.

A notable highlight is the ticket class information section, inspired by boarding passes. The feature allows passengers to quickly compare benefits across Economy, Premium Economy and Business classes. Colours, imagery and layout have been carefully selected to create a contemporary look while reflecting Vietnamese cultural elements that define the airline’s identity in the global aviation market.

Customer service capabilities have also been strengthened through the integration of an AI-powered chatbot that operates as a 24/7 digital assistant. With fast, accurate and multilingual responses, the chatbot helps passengers access information more efficiently. Combined with the airline’s omnichannel customer care system, it is expected to shorten response times and deliver smoother, more seamless interactions.

Personalisation is another major upgrade. By analysing behavioural data, search history and geographic location, the system can automatically suggest suitable routes, promotions and services for each customer. First-time visitors may be guided towards popular destinations, while returning users can quickly revisit previously searched itineraries. Timely notifications, such as reminders for incomplete bookings or add-on services, are designed to support decision-making without causing inconvenience.

Developed with an ecosystem mindset, the platform enables passengers to manage their entire journey within a single interface. In addition to booking flights, users can purchase extra baggage, meals, seat selections and upgrades, manage reservations and track flight and baggage status in real time.

In the coming period, Vietnam Airlines plans to expand integrations to include hotels, tours and exclusive benefits for Lotusmiles members, gradually building a seamless travel experience before, during and after each flight.

The website was developed in partnership with technology group FPT. It uses Adobe’s content and customer experience management systems and is built on a cloud-native platform to improve loading speeds and ensure stable operations, even during peak periods. The booking flow has been optimised for responsiveness and smooth performance across devices, from desktops to smartphones.

The platform also complies with the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, meeting US authority requirements on accessibility for people with disabilities.

The launch underlines Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to sustained investment in digital infrastructure and to leveraging technology to enhance service quality and competitiveness.

“We will continue upgrading and expanding our digital services, placing customer experience at the centre, so that every journey with Vietnam Airlines is not only convenient but also meaningful and sustainable,” Tuấn said.

As part of the airline’s broader digital transformation journey, the new website stands as both a practical tool and a statement of intent, reflecting the national carrier’s long-term vision to reach five-star standards and deepen its integration into the global aviation industry. — VNS