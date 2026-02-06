Customs pilots AI chatbot to facilitate customs clearance for businesses

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese customs authority is piloting an AI chatbot designed to support customs officers and businesses in searching for information and consulting on customs policies from February 1 to April 30 this year.

Available at https://chatbot.customs.gov.vn, the tool aims to improve access to information and help reduce delays in import–export clearance procedures.

A notable benefit for businesses is that the AI chatbot can provide basic advice on customs laws and policies based on published legal documents and professional guidance.

At the same time, the tool allows users to look up HS codes by product name for reference when declaring goods, suggests applicable tariff rates, supports searches on specialised inspection policies and answers frequently asked questions submitted to the helpdesk.

For companies that regularly handle import–export procedures, this is seen as a quick reference channel that helps filter initial information before directly contacting customs authorities, thus saving time and enabling better preparation of documentation.

However, the customs authority also notes that the AI chatbot is for reference and support purposes only and does not replace official responses from customs authorities. Advice provided by the system has no legally binding value. In complex cases, businesses still need to follow official inquiry procedures in accordance with regulations to ensure legal validity.

During the trial period, users are encouraged to submit feedback directly under each chatbot response to assess the relevance of the information.

This feedback will serve as a basis for the system to continue learning, refining its algorithms and improving the quality of advice in the future.

The customs authority has called on the business community and the public nationwide to actively experience and make use of the AI chatbot’s features, while also contributing feedback.

Participation in the pilot not only provides businesses with a convenient information lookup tool, but also helps improve the digital support model, serving the goals of administrative procedure reform and modernisation of customs services. — VNS