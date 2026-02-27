Tile exporters urged to respond as Philippines launches safeguard probe

HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has initiated a safeguard investigation into imported ceramic tiles pursuant to Section 6 of the Philippines’ Safeguard Measures Act.

The products under investigation include ceramic tiles, such as floor, pavement, hearth or wall tiles, ceramic mosaic cubes and similar products, whether mounted on a backing or not.

Relevant products fall under HS codes 690722 and 690723, although the HS codes are provided for reference only.

This is not the first time ceramic tiles have faced trade remedy investigations in the Philippines. These types of products were previously subject to a safeguard investigation in 2018 and an anti-dumping investigation in 2021. Both cases were eventually terminated without the imposition of duties.

In the latest case, the DTI initiated the investigation following a petition filed by the Ceramic Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines.

In response to the new safeguard probe, the TRAV has recommended that Vietnamese enterprises closely track the case, review their export activities to the Philippines during the investigation period and prepare all relevant data in case they are required to submit information to the investigating authority.

Enterprises are also encouraged to work closely with industry associations and relevant management agencies to exchange information, develop appropriate response strategies and minimise potential adverse impacts. — VNS