National programme on consumer protection to begin

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Decision No 239/QĐ-BCT approving the National Programme on Consumer Rights Protection for the 2026–30 period, marking a concrete step to strengthen consumer safeguards nationwide.

Designed as a comprehensive nationwide campaign rather than a task confined to the industry and trade sector, the programme mobilises the participation of ministries, Government-affiliated agencies, provincial and municipal People’s Committees, socio-political and social organisations, the business community, professional associations and consumers. Its core objective is to make the protection of consumer rights a responsibility, a driving force and a competitive advantage for enterprises, particularly Vietnamese firms.

The programme sets out specific targets to be achieved by 2030. All provinces and centrally run cities are required to organise activities in response to Việt Nam Consumer Rights Day, while all provincial Departments of Industry and Trade must maintain focal points for receiving and supporting the settlement of consumer disputes.

Key initiatives include building a national database for goods traceability and digital product passports, as well as applying artificial intelligence in consumer protection. The programme also targets the establishment of at least six mediation organisations and a minimum of 30 consumer protection associations at the local level. In addition, at least 50 surveys and product quality tests will be conducted to provide early warnings to consumers.

To achieve these goals, the programme focuses on improving the legal framework and addressing regulatory gaps; strengthening the assessment of consumer goods and service quality; intensifying inspections, supervision and the handling of violations; and stepping up communications and legal dissemination, with priority given to vulnerable consumer groups. Training human resources and integrating consumer knowledge into education for pupils and students are also highlighted.

Further priorities include expanding the application of information technology, strengthening oversight of e-commerce markets and cyberspace, and promoting international cooperation in resolving cross-border disputes and recalling defective products. Responsibilities of relevant agencies and stakeholders are clearly defined to ensure effective implementation.

Under the programme, the Ministry of Industry and Trade serves as the focal agency, overseeing nationwide implementation. Other ministries and sectors are tasked with strengthening consumer protection in key areas such as e-commerce and information security, finance and banking, food safety and healthcare. Local authorities are responsible for developing implementation plans and allocating local resources and budgets. — VNS