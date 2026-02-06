Construction begins on more than $85 million industrial park project in Ninh Bình

HÀ NỘI — Construction of Phase 1 of Hai Long Industrial Park (VSIP Nam Định) infrastructure projectofficially began on Friday.

Phase 1 of the VSIP Nam Định Industrial Park infrastructure development project is being implemented in Giao Bình and Giao Hưng Communes, Ninh Bình Province, covering an area of approximately 180 hectares.

The project has a total investment of more than VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$85.3 million), with Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) JSC. as the project owner. The entire infrastructure system is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of next year.

The project is located in a favourable position, at the intersection of several newly-developed strategic infrastructure systems such as the coastal road, the Nam Định–Lạc Quần route, and the Ninh Bình–Hải Phòng expressway. It also enjoys convenient connectivity to Lạch Huyện Port, Cát Bi International Airport, and utility services in neighbouring areas.

The industrial park also benefits from strong connections to other industrial centres both within and outside the province, helping optimise supply chains and enhance benefits for investors.

With its geographical advantages, VSIP Nam Định Industrial Park is oriented towards development as a low-carbon industrial park, targeting investors in light industries that apply advanced science and technology and do not cause environmental pollution.

These include mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, household appliances, garment production, and food processing.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyễn Cao Sơn, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, said that the commencement of Phase 1 of VSIP Nam Định Industrial Park, as well as the entire project in the future with a planned area of nearly 1,100 hectares, would help expand the province’s industrial development space and create new momentum for attracting domestic and foreign investment.

In addition, the project is expected to play an important role in job creation, increasing state budget revenue, promoting economic restructuring, and enhancing Ninh Bình’s competitiveness in the Red River Delta region and nationwide. — VNS