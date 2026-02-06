Spring Fair opens to showcase specialty products

HÀ NỘI — On February 6, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held the opening ceremony of the Tết Xanh-Quà Việt – Bính Ngọ Spring Fair 2026, featuring more than 100 booths of regional specialties from 23 provinces and cities nationwide.

The Bính Ngọ Spring Fair 2026 will run until February 14 at the Economic and Trade Exhibition Centre, 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street, Hà Nội. Hundreds of signature products are being introduced at the fair, including Shan Tuyết tea, Thái Nguyên green tea, Ước Lễ pork sausage, Thanh Hóa fermented pork rolls, Bùi fermented pork rolls from Bắc Ninh, Séng Cù rice from Lào Cai, Lẩu Cáy sticky rice from Trạm Tấu, Bờ Đậu square sticky rice cakes, Ngọc Linh ginseng, and Chu Hạnh black grass jelly.

They also include Quảng Nam lingzhi mushrooms, Lý Sơn onions and garlic, Bình Định shrimp spring rolls, Phú Yên sun-dried beef, Nha Trang bird’s nest products, Đắk Nông salt-roasted cashew nuts, Cà Mau shrimp crackers, and dried fruits from Mộc Châu, among others.

A wide range of OCOP products, as well as goods meeting VietGAP, GlobalGAP, organic, Halal and ISO standards, are on display, aiming to meet demand for safe and high-quality food products during the Lunar New Year season.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, said this fair is organised to strengthen trade promotion activities and boost the domestic consumption of products from enterprises and cooperatives.

According to Tiến, the fair provides an opportunity for traders to introduce products that meet quality standards and ensure food safety throughout production, processing, preservation, and distribution, while also promoting the national campaign "Vietnamese people give priority to Vietnamese goods".

“With the fair, we hope to win over the domestic market, and also expand exports with the goal of achieving agro-forestry-fisheries export turnover of US$100 billion by 2030,” said Tiến.

Beyond serving as a Tết shopping destination, the fair also acts as a bridge between enterprises, cooperatives, and distribution networks, helping expand the domestic consumer market - one of the key pillars in Việt Nam’s sustainable agricultural development strategy.

According to on-site observations, fresh agricultural produce, regional specialties, and traditional Tết gift items have attracted strong interest from thousands of visitors, with some products selling out just hours after being put on display.

At the booth of Sóc Sơn Organic Food and Agricultural Products Co, Ltd, Dương Thị Huệ, the company’s Director, said customers began placing orders continuously as soon as the products were displayed. The company’s Huệ Dương-brand featherback fish cakes remain a popular choice among consumers in the run-up to Tết.

In addition to fresh produce, products such as tea, nuts, confectionery, handicrafts, and brocade textiles have also drawn large numbers of Hà Nội residents.

Nguyễn Văn Phương from Yên Hòa Ward, Hà Nội, said: “Every year I come to the fair to buy Thái Nguyên green tea. The tea booths here are very reputable, with clear origins and food safety certification, so I feel confident. Moreover, all kinds of products from the three regions are available for Tết here.”

At the same day, a conference was held to promote and facilitate market access for products from cooperative groups and agricultural and forestry cooperatives under the Forest and Farm Facility Phase II (FFF II) supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Việt Nam.

The conference also aimed at encouraging green production, sustainable consumption, and greater responsibility among businesses and producers with regard to product quality and food safety. — VNS