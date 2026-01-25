Tây Ninh inaugurates $129 million synthetic fabric plant

HÀ NỘI — Tây Ninh Province has put into operation a synthetic fibre and finished fabric plant with total investment of almost VNĐ3.38 trillion (US$129 million) as local authorities step up efforts to attract high-value manufacturing.

The Unitex plant, located in Thành Thành Công Industrial Park, was inaugurated on Friday by Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation (STK) and its wholly owned subsidiary Unitex Spinning Weaving Dyeing Co., Ltd.

Built on a 10-hectare site, the factory has a designed capacity of 60,000 tonnes of fibre and 15,000 tonnes of finished fabric per year.

Đặng Triệu Hòa, chairman of STK and general director of Unitex, said the first phase of the project had been completed and put into operation from early 2026, with an investment of VNĐ2.13 trillion. The second phase will be implemented once the plant operates stably.

Vice Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee Nguyễn Hồng Thanh said the province would continue improving the investment climate and administrative procedures to support businesses in expanding sustainable production.

Despite economic challenges, Tây Ninh, as a new province after the merger of former Tây Ninh and Long An provinces since July 2025, recorded Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth of 9.52 per cent in 2025, ranking eighth among 34 provinces and cities nationwide. Its industrial production index rose 14.94 per cent, while processing and manufacturing increased 15.55 per cent, reaffirming the sector as a key growth driver.

STK entered Tây Ninh in 2009 with a 43,000-tonne fibre plant in Trảng Bàng, creating over 420 jobs. It now makes POY, DTY and FDY yarn, expanding PET-based recycled fibre and exports to the US, Mexico, the Republic of Korea and Japan for major apparel and footwear brands. — BIZHUB/VNS