Early-blooming chrysanthemums lead Vĩnh Long farmers to seek new buyers

VĨNH LONG — Unfavourable weather conditions have caused around 20–30 per cent of mâm xôi chrysanthemum fields in Chợ Lách Commune, Vĩnh Long Province in the Mekong Delta, to bloom seven to ten days earlier than planned, before the Tết (Lunar New Year) market reaches its peak.

The early bloom has made sales more difficult, pushed prices down and affected farmers’ incomes.

This year’s Tết flower season in Chợ Lách is expected to supply about 2.5 million ornamental flower products, including some 1.2 million pompon chrysanthemum pots.

With a cultivation cycle of around six months and heavy reliance on weather conditions, the crop is highly vulnerable to early or late blooming.

Chrysanthemums blooming on schedule have largely been pre-ordered by traders at prices ranging from VNĐ160,000 to VNĐ200,000 per pair.

Early-blooming flowers are selling for between VNĐ100,000 and VNĐ200,000 per pair, depending on quality, while some smaller pots that bloomed too early are sold at lower prices to recover costs.

Facing mounting pressure to ensure sales, many growers have chosen a more proactive approach. Some households have sold early-blooming flowers to tourist sites, cafés and restaurants, or supplied the New Year’s Day market, helping them reduce care costs and quickly recoup capital.

Others have turned to online sales. Farmers now film videos and livestream directly from their gardens to introduce products and sell to customers, especially in central and northern regions, where colder weather helps slow blooming and maintains display quality closer to Tết.

Each livestream session can sell between 50 and 100 pairs of flowers, easing pressure on farmers.

Traders have also expanded their distribution networks, purchasing early-blooming chrysanthemums and supplying markets that have suitable weather conditions.

However, as it is still early in the season and major Tết flower hubs have yet to be set up, limiting overall consumption.

In response, local authorities and relevant agencies have stepped in to support farmers.

The Vĩnh Long Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with Chợ Lách Commune, Viettel Post and TikTok Shop Việt Nam, recently organised an “online spring fair” to promote key local produce, including mâm xôi chrysanthemums.

The programme recorded around 2,500 orders, with more than 2,000 chrysanthemum pots sold.

After the event, participating units continued to help farmers maintain online storefronts, connect logistics services and improve digital sales skills.

So far, about 70 per cent of early-blooming chrysanthemums in Chợ Lách have been sold through a combination of traditional and online channels. — VNS