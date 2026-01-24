VN-Index falls for fourth straight day on profit-taking activities

HÀ NỘI — The market ended the week on a weaker note as cautious sentiment, heavier profit-taking and thinning liquidity combined to drag indices lower.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 11.94 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 1,870.79 points, marking a fourth consecutive session of losses. Although the index edged higher at the opening, it quickly reversed course and ended near the day’s reference level.

Liquidity on HoSE declined from the previous session to more than VNĐ29.3 trillion (US$1.1 billion), with trading volume reaching 889 million shares. Market breadth remained negative, with 81 stocks advancing and 251 declining.

The VN30 group showed relatively more resilient trading than the broader market. Despite 19 stocks falling and only eight rising, the VN30-Index slipped just 4.59 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,077.76 points.

Several heavyweight VN30 stocks stood out. VietJet Aviation (VJC) surged to its ceiling price despite briefly dipping below its reference level.

Shares in the Vin group, including Vinhomes (VHM), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Vingroup (VIC), also performed strongly, rising 1.66 per cent, 1.73 per cent and 2.67 per cent respectively, together contributing 9.2 points to the VN-Index.

They were followed by Duc Giang Chemicals (DGC) and three private banking stocks, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), HDBank (HDB) and Techcombank (TCB), which gained between 0.14 per cent and 1.4 per cent.

Among the 19 decliners in the VN30 basket, 14 fell by more than 1 per cent. The weakest performers included industrial real estate firm Becamex (BCM), whose shares hit the floor price, and Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), which dropped 5.38 per cent.

Several other large-cap stocks also saw sharp losses. Vinamilk (VNM) fell 5.22 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) slid 3.36 per cent, PV Gas (GAS) declined 3.82 per cent, Sabeco (SAB) lost 2.57 per cent and FPT Corporation (FPT) dropped 2.42 per cent.

Apart from ACB, HDB and TCB, the banking sector largely struggled. Major lenders Vietcombank (VCB) fell 3.38 per cent, BIDV (BID) slipped 2.31 per cent and VietinBank (CTG) lost 2.26 per cent. VPBank (VPB), LPBank (LPB) and Sacombank (STB) also recorded notable declines, reflecting strong profit-taking pressure.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index closed the week at 252.96 points, down 5.47 points, or 2.12 per cent.

Adding to the market’s downward pressure, foreign investors extended their net selling streak to a fourth consecutive session, offloading more than VNĐ200 billion worth of shares on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS