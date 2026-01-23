Techcombank posts record 2025 profit of $1.2 billion

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank reported a record pre-tax profit of VNĐ32.5 trillion (US$1.2 billion) in 2025, up 18.2 per cent year-on-year, as growth in its ecosystem strategy and digital platform continued to lift earnings across core and fee-based businesses.

The result exceeded the bank’s full-year target and kept Techcombank among the most profitable private banks in the country.

Momentum accelerated in the final quarter, marking the third consecutive record quarter with pre-tax profit of VNĐ9.2 trillion, nearly doubling from a year earlier.

Total operating income rose 13.6 per cent to VNĐ53.4 trillion, driven mainly by net interest income of VNĐ38.2 trillion. Net interest margin remained stable at 3.9 per cent, reflecting resilient lending yields and funding efficiency.

Non-interest income also contributed steadily. Net fee income climbed 7.8 per cent to VNĐ11.5 trillion, supported by investment banking, foreign exchange and insurance services.

Investment banking fees increased 20.7 per cent to VNĐ4.2 trillion, while foreign exchange income jumped 36.9 per cent to VNĐ1.2 trillion on the back of new products tailored to customer demand. Insurance rebounded strongly following a business model transformation, with service fees surging 91.8 per cent to VNĐ1.2 trillion.

Operating expenses were well controlled, rising only 6.9 per cent to VNĐ16.4 trillion despite continued investment in IT infrastructure, resulting in a low cost-to-income ratio of 30.8 per cent.

Provisioning increased moderately to VNĐ4.4 trillion as credit expanded nearly 18.4 per cent, keeping the credit cost contained at 0.6 per cent.

“Techcombank closed 2025 with strong growth and record quarterly profit in the fourth quarter,” said Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner.

“This performance was driven by accelerating net interest income, a solid recovery in fee income and disciplined cost management. It demonstrates the resilience and scalability of our business model despite global uncertainties.”

He added that the bank had expanded its ecosystem beyond traditional banking, strengthening capabilities across wealth management, capital markets and insurance.

Within six months of its launch, Techcom Life introduced its first life insurance products and processed high-value policies in under 30 minutes through digitalised workflows. Meanwhile, non-life insurer Techcom Insurance (TCGIns) recorded over VNĐ500 billion in premiums in its first year, serving more than 650,000 customers.

Techcombank’s balance sheet also grew more robust. As of December 31, 2025, total assets exceeded VNĐ1.19 quadrillion, up 22 per cent from the start of the year. Outstanding credit reached VNĐ824 trillion, with strong demand from both retail and corporate clients.

Retail lending grew 30.8 per cent to VNĐ372 trillion, led by unsecured loans, mortgages and margin lending. Corporate lending rose 13.4 per cent to VNĐ452.1 trillion, while the share of real estate loans fell to 30.7 per cent, reflecting efforts to diversify the portfolio.

Deposits increased 17.9 per cent to VNĐ665.6 trillion. The bank added 2.7 million new customers, bringing its total to 18 million, with 62.3 per cent acquired through digital channels. Its CASA ratio improved to 40.4 per cent, supported by digital products and tailored solutions for small businesses.

Liquidity and capital remained robust. The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 76.5 per cent, well below the central bank’s cap. Despite paying more than VNĐ7 trillion in cash dividends, Techcombank maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 14.6 per cent, among the highest in the sector.

Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining to 1.13 per cent and loan loss coverage rising to 127.9 per cent for the ninth consecutive quarter above 100 per cent.

International rating agencies also acknowledged the bank’s progress, with S&P upgrading its credit rating and Fitch revising the outlook to positive.

With a solid capital base, expanding ecosystem and deepening digitalisation, Techcombank said it is entering a new five-year strategy aimed at sustaining growth and delivering greater value to customers and shareholders. — VNS