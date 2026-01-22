Việt Nam remains Singapore’s third-largest seafood supplier in 2025

SINGAPORE — Việt Nam retained its position as Singapore’s third-largest seafood supplier last year, trailing only Malaysia and Indonesia on a full-year basis, as bilateral trade in aquatic products continued to gain momentum.

Data released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA) show that Singapore spent 125.5 million SGD (US$97.7 million) on importing seafood from Việt Nam last year, up 10.7 per cent year on year, accounting for 10.3 per cent of the city-state’s total seafood import market.

Chilled or frozen fish fillets and fish meat recorded the highest import value among Vietnamese seafood categories, reaching 63 million SGD, up 4.8 per cent year on year, and commanding 29.7 per cent of market share. Việt Nam continued to hold a leading position in this high-value category in the Singapore market.

Việt Nam also posted robust gains in two other key segments during 2025. Exports of crustaceans (HS0306), whether processed or not, reached 28.6 million SGD, up 25.4 per cent from the previous year and representing 9.8 per cent of the share. Molluscs (HS0307), processed or unprocessed, recorded 15.8 million SGD, a 35.8 per cent surge that gave Việt Nam an 11.4 per cent share.

The Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore noted that with the overall size of Singapore’s seafood import market expected to stay relatively stable, Việt Nam is well-placed to defend its dominant share in chilled and frozen fish fillets and fish meat. However, competition in crustaceans and molluscs is expected to remain fierce, not only from established regional players Malaysia and Indonesia but also from China, Japan and Norway.

Norway now maintains its lead in the fresh or chilled fish category (excluding fillets and fish meat), capturing 42.5 per cent of Singapore’s imports in that segment. Meanwhile, China overtook Norway in the third quarter of last year to become the city-state’s fourth-largest overall seafood supplier, just behind Việt Nam, and continues to exert strong competitive pressure in crustaceans and molluscs.

ACRA figures show Singapore’s total seafood imports from all sources reached 1.2 billion SGD ($934 million) last year, up 4.2 per cent year on year. Demand remained evenly distributed across four major categories, including fresh or chilled fish (excluding fillets and fish meat), frozen fish (excluding fillets and fish meat), chilled or frozen fish fillets and fish meat, and crustaceans (processed or not), each generating annual import values exceeding 200 million SGD. — VNA/VNS