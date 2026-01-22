Petrol prices fall, diesel rise in January 22 adjustment

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s petrol and oil prices moved in opposite directions on Thursday afternoon following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VNĐ18,283 (US$0.7) per litre, a decrease of VNĐ93, while RON95-III petrol will be sold at no more than VNĐ18,631 per litre, down 81 VNĐ.

Oil prices, in contrast, have increased. The 0.05S diesel now costs VNĐ17,700 per litre (up VNĐ413), kerosene VNĐ17,950 per litre (up VNĐ253), and mazut 180CST 3.5S VNĐ13,872 per kilogramme (up VNĐ471).

With this latest adjustment, domestic fuel prices have undergone four revisions since the beginning of this year year. RON95 petrol has seen three increases and one decrease, while diesel has recorded two rises, and two drops. — VNA/VNS